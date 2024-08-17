Watch: LeBron James Goes Viral While Singing Along ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ at Adele’s Munich Concert

LeBron James recently caught eyes while he was spotted matching word-to-word to Adele's song Set Fire to the Rain at her Munich concert.

Well, this was not the first time the Paris Olympics MVP showed off his love for music, as he was seen recalling the lyrics of all his favorite songs at times. One of his fans captured the video, which showcased LeBron holding an umbrella as it was raining at the time, perfectly matching the mood of the song.

The clip revealed James embracing the enchanting experience as Adele performed her 2011 chart-topper.

This moment marked a well-deserved break for James before he gears up for the forthcoming NBA season. It's interesting to note that James shares a close connection to Adele through his friend and business partner, Rich Paul , who is in a relationship with the pop star. Their long-standing friendship adds to his admiration for the 16-time Grammy Award-winning singer.

LeBron's public presence at the event aligns with his genuine admiration for Adele's talent, having previously expressed his awe after attending one of her shows in Las Vegas. This demonstrates his ability to appreciate and enjoy live music, even amid his highly demanding basketball career.

Additionally, LeBron's presence at the concert comes on the heels of his exceptional performance at the Olympics, where he played an integral role in securing the gold medal for Team USA. Following this achievement, James traveled to Munich, Germany, to revel in Adele's captivating performance, marking a well-deserved moment of leisure before focusing on the forthcoming NBA season.

This memorable episode at Adele's concert is not the first instance of LeBron James connecting with her music. Last year, just before the commencement of the 2023–24 NBA season, James attended one of Adele's shows in Las Vegas and was effusive in his praise for her talent, expressing his awe and reverence for her performance on social media.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers star seems to be on a vacation spree. He was also spotted enjoying a vacation with Draymond Green in Cannes. LeBron, fresh off his success at the Olympics, where he won his third gold medal, wasted no time in chilling out with his buddy Green. The two were seen grooving to music by artists like Shakira, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake, showing that they share a love for music and having a good time.

