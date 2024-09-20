Watch: LeBron James' Gym Video Goes Viral Ahead of His 22nd Year in NBA

With a new coach and a new system, the Los Angeles Lakers face a fresh challenge this season, but for LeBron James, who is entering his 22nd season, things will continue as usual.

James amazed viewers in a workout video, showcasing his prime physical form, which helped explain his NBA career longevity. Though he is still among the best players in the world, the oldest player in the league will turn 40 in December.

LeBron James demonstrated this by winning Olympic MVP in the 2024 Paris Games. You can also watch him train on his official Instagram and in a video on X, the former Twitter platform, before Lakers training camp.

Along with winning MVP at the Olympics, Bron agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract extension with the Lakers, which allowed the front office to sign additional free agents to strengthen the team.

Nevertheless, the Lakers have only selected Dalton Knecht, who, to be fair, appears like he could already play significant NBA minutes, and Bronny James thus far. They have also passed on Dan Hurley and only hired JJ Redick.

The Lakers are a legitimate playoff contender as they stand. If everyone is healthy and performing at their peak, they could even be a top-four seed in the Western Conference after all.

Nevertheless, considering their severe deficiencies in rebounding and perimeter defense, the team is far from a title contender. Although D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves can score a lot of points, they also give up a similar amount, which is usually acceptable when Anthony Davis is on the other side.

After all, Davis is such a defensive beast that he can overcome all mismatches and cover errors. Nevertheless, the issue is that he wears out on defense so much that his offensive slightly suffers, and his propensity for injuries stems from his frequent bashing in the post.

