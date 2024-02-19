Watch: LeBron James Hilariously Daps up Stephen Curry After Catching Him Admiring His NBA All-Star Jersey

Even before the All-Star game started in Indianapolis, LeBron James’ and Steph Curry’s hug made headlines all over the world.

This moment happened when Curry was standing in front of LeBron James’ locker.

The Golden State Warrior couldn’t stop staring and looking at LeBron’s jersey.

While Curry admires James, the La Lakers superstar entered the dressing room and caught Curry in the act. This will be the 20th All-Star game for James and his instant comment regarding Curry made everyone laugh in the locker room.

He taunted Curry, saying, "Get that flick!"

Fan’s Reaction the LeBron James and Steph Curry Hug

James and Curry have a wonderful relationship and a lot of chemistry over the years.

They have talked about each other’s greatness in the past and seem to have a wish to play with each other.

As the video of the locker room exchange went viral, fans had their comments about their future partnership as the video demonstrated.

One fan wrote, "Teammates soon?" on X.

One fan put up a GIF to showcase his excitement of them being teammates together.

One fan posted: FUTURE TEAMMATES CMON.

James and Curry to team up for the Warriors in the 2024/25 season?

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell a few days ago on how the Golden State Warriors tried to sign LeBron James in a trade and team him up with Steph Curry.

However, the Lakers and James rejected the approach to stay in LA for the rest of the season.

Even though the trade deadline day is over, the reports about James joining Curry in the offseason remain strong.

The Western Conference All-Stars had previously played together, but during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, they had the opportunity to rekindle their friendship.

Curry will be joining James on the Olympic squad for the first time, giving them another chance to work together as teammates at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer with USA Basketball.

Even though LeBron and Steph are still unstoppable in 2024, they both appear to understand their NBA careers are coming to an end.

Whether or not they become teammates in the future, Steph is just making sure to live the moments for now.

