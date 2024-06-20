WATCH: LeBron James Raps Along to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us at His Concert Amid Drake Beef 

NBA superstar LeBron James was spotted enjoying himself at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. With a big smile on his face, LeBron joined the crowd in rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's hit song Not Like Us.

Known for his presence at various concerts in the city, LeBron seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the performances at what could be considered one of the biggest hip-hop concerts in history. As the night unfolded, the concert featured an array of talented acts from the West Coast, including performances by Remble, Tommy The Clown, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tyler, The Creator, and Steve Lacy.

Although Kendrick Lamar has recently been in the news for his past beef with Drake. The concert drew in a star-studded audience, with notable figures like Rick Ross and James Harden also in attendance.

LeBron James danced off to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song with Savannah James

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, recently found themselves immersed in the world of rap music as they enjoyed Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks aimed at Drake. The couple was spotted grooving to Lamar's 'Drake diss track', Like That, during warm-ups at a Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena.

The energetic beats of Lamar's song had LeBron and his teammates breaking out in dance moves, showcasing their appreciation for the music and adding a touch of fun to their pre-game routine. This incident sparked online discussions and debates about the ongoing rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, with LeBron and Savannah James becoming unintentional participants in the music drama.

An array of NBA stars graced Kendrick Lamar’s concert

Along with LeBron James, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook made a notable presence at Kendrick Lamar's concert. Despite their Los Angeles connections and past ties to Drake, these basketball superstars were seen reveling in Lamar's performance, showing their support for the rapper amidst his ongoing diss track heat.

LeBron James, known for his involvement in high-profile events, was seen near the stage during YG's set, unphased by his past affiliation with Drake as he cheered on Lamar's performance with enthusiasm.

The sight of Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan dancing side by side came as their local spirit of the event, with DeRozan's early arrival showcasing his hometown pride as a proud Compton native supporting his fellow Angeleno, Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Harden added to the buzz as he shared a video moment with rapper Rick Ross, both enjoying the concert and engaging in playful jests at Drake's expense.

Amidst the backdrop of Kendrick Lamar's explosive performance, highlighted by the song Euphoria featuring new lyrics, the presence of these basketball icons lent an aura of excitement.

