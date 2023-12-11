Watch: LeBron James reacts to Bronny James’ first points on USC debut months after scary cardiac arrest

On Sunday, LeBron James' 19-year-old son made his first college basketball appearance, with his father, an NBA legend, courtside to witness the momentous event.

After recovering from a cardiac arrest that had kept him out of the University of Southern California's (USC) first eight games of the season, Bronny finally joined his team in the game against Long Beach State, entering around the 13-minute mark.

His entry was met with cheers from the excited crowd. LeBron was seen capturing this pivotal moment on his phone, as shown in a video shared by the USC men's basketball team's official Twitter page, now known as 'X'.

Unfortunately, despite the buzz, Bronny and his USC Trojans couldn't secure a win against Long Beach State, succumbing to an 84-79 loss.

Following the game, Bronny expressed gratitude in a press conference. He had acknowledged medical professionals, coaches, his family, and teammates for their support during his journey to recovery and return to the court.

NBA reporter Malika Andrews shared a video online quoting Bronny: "I just want to give appreciation to everyone who has helped me through this."

With a high school diploma under his belt, Bronny committed to the USC men’s basketball program in May before spending two days in the hospital in July due to a cardiac arrest during practice.

Having been fully cleared to return to sports last month, the teenager reunited with his Trojans team for practice earlier this week.

LeBron's touching tribute, Bronny's game success

In an Instagram post, James expressed his deep emotion and pride for his son. "I can't express how emotional today was for me! I'm completely drained.

But @bronny, you are simply incredible!" he wrote. "Regardless of the wins and losses that come, you've already achieved the ultimate goal in life. You've made me incredibly proud and gave me more life today. Thank you, I love you."

In Sunday's game, Bronny James was a substitute and had 17 minutes of playtime, scoring four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

This marked his first game after his cardiac arrest incident in July. He's still easing back into playing regularly and has demonstrated brief glimpses of the athletic prowess that earned him 5-star recruit status for the 2023 class.

He expressed gratitude for the chance to return to the court post-match.

Whether James will play in the upcoming games is uncertain, as USC head coach Andy Enfield hasn't confirmed it yet. "His playing time will continue to be monitored.

That's not my decision," Enfield explained. "He had an excellent performance within his time limits today."

The Trojans are due for a week's break before their face-off against Auburn next Sunday, which kicks off a string of four back-to-back away games.

The Trojans will return home on January 3 for a match against Cal. USC fans are undoubtedly eager to see more of James in action as the Trojans vie for their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

