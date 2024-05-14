Watch: LeBron James Receives Standing Ovation From Cavaliers Fans During Game 4 Against Celtics

During the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff face-off against the Boston Celtics, LeBron James, the star player from the Los Angeles Lakers, was present.

Cleveland fans welcomed the player, who spent 11 years in their city, with a resounding that echoed through the stadium.

Sitting courtside with his wife, Savannah, and agent, Rich Paul, the NBA icon graced the game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers most notable player is undeniably James. Pioneering the franchise in metrics including games, minutes played, completed field goals, free throws, rebounds, assists, steals, three-point goals, points, and more, he has left an everlasting legacy laden with fame and respect.

James' tenure with Cleveland spanned from 2003-2010 and again from 2014-2018, with an intermediary period with the Miami Heat. This summer could prove consequential as the possibility looms of James departing Los Angeles.

Despite all indicators pointing to a potential return to his current team, there's a chance this is LeBron's ploy to keep his fans and opponents guessing. His appearance in Cleveland might signal plans, or perhaps it's simply another strategy to keep everyone on edge about his next move. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Hawks Looking to Create Cap Space for LeBron James and Draft Bronny James at No 1 in 2024? Debunking Viral Tweet

LeBron James' Contract Options and Future Plans with the LA Lakers

This summer, LeBron James has the choice to opt out of his Lakers contract and explore his options as a free agent. Considering his illustrious career, in which he has collected four NBA MVP trophies, this is a probability.

Two of these awards adorned his mantle while playing for Cleveland, where he also led the team to an NBA championship in 6. His departure to Los Angeles happened two summers after this victory.

As for LeBron's contractual terms, he has the freedom to return to the Lakers on a USD 51.4 million option or scout the market as a free agent. If he decides against this option, there's still a possibility of negotiating a new deal with LA for the upcoming seasons.

LeBron has been vocal about his intention to play alongside his elder son, Bronny. Last season, Bronny showed his mettle at USC and has stated his intention to apply for this year's draft.

Recently, Bronny was greenlighted by league doctors to take part in the pre-draft combine in Chicago. This came after a cardiac arrest incident last summer.

Although once seen as a potential first-round choice, Bronny's stock has seen a slump over the past year. With an average of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2 assists, his performance in the 25 games that he played for USC this season hasn't been exactly soaring.

A seasoned veteran, LeBron has an impressive 20 All-Star appearances and is a four-time MVP and champion. His journey started with Cleveland, a team that had picked him first overall. After seven memorable seasons with them, he moved to Miami as a free agent in 2010.

ALSO READ: ‘Clippers Kept Beating Our A**’: Snoop Dogg Explains How LeBron James’ Outstanding Performance Helped Lakers