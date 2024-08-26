Watch: LeBron James Ruthlessly Trolls Kevin Hart’s Height in Hilarious Commercial

In a recent commercial that has taken the internet by storm, NBA superstar LeBron James and renowned comedian Kevin Hart engage in a lighthearted yet fiery exchange that centers around their stark height difference. The ad, released by DraftKings, showcases the playful banter and witty jabs exchanged between LeBron James' towering height and the diminutive stature of Kevin Hart.

The humorous interaction begins with Kevin Hart confidently challenging LeBron, stating, "Bron, I bet everyone is going to pick my offer over yours." LeBron, never one to back down from a challenge, responds with a playful yet pointed remark, "Oh, that’s what you think, hah? I bet they’ll give you a lollipop after your haircut."

The mention of a lollipop cleverly alludes to Hart's height, standing at a modest five-foot-four, contrasting sharply with LeBron's towering height of 6'9".

Kevin, quick on his feet and with a touch of restraint, replies, "I was gonna say something bad, but I’m choosing not to. I’m going to be the bigger man here." LeBron, seizing the opportunity for another jab, retorts, "Oh, really? There’s a first time for everything." The back-and-forth continues with Kevin Hart eventually exclaiming in frustration, "What’s your problem? What’s your problem, then, huh?"

Advertisement

However, LeBron’s recent partnership with DraftKings has yielded its first TV ad, featuring the basketball superstar alongside comedian and ESPN NBA altcast host Kevin Hart. The ad humorously touches on an "NFL offer" that James references, which turns out to actually be an NFL bonus bet for new customers.

Hart, in his classic comedic style , mockingly questions James' age and fitness for football, delivering lines like, "Aren’t you a little too old to be playing football? They want somebody who can run a 40, not somebody that is 40!"

The commercial is a lighthearted take on the partnership and received positive reception for its humor and entertainment value. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first TV ad produced under James' deal with the company, with DraftKings CEO Jason Robins expressing his excitement about the collaboration back in January.

According to DraftKings, this ad is just the beginning, as it is the first of three 30-second spots set to air ahead of the football season, all featuring James and Hart. The partnership's foray into advertising signifies its potential to reach a broader audience, leveraging the star power and charisma of both James and Hart.

Advertisement

The success of this initial ad bodes well for the future of the collaboration, and it will be interesting to see how the subsequent commercials unfold and contribute to the visibility of the DraftKings brand.