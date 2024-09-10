Watch: LeBron James Spills Beans on Hilarious Conversation With Anthony Davis After Lakers Drafted Bronny

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers selected LeBron James' son, Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny might end up playing for the Purple and Gold in the NBA, even though it is anticipated that he will start the season in the G League.

According to a hilarious story from the most recent episode of The Shop, Anthony Davis FaceTimed King James on the night his son was drafted and said he would rather talk to his new teammate.

Amidst an otherwise uneventful summer (at least thus far), the Los Angeles Lakers' selection of Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the June NBA draft was one of the few noteworthy events.

After spending a year playing collegiate basketball at the University of Southern California, LeBron James' son has gained notoriety for being a divisive figure.

Despite having a difficult summer league season in July, he performed strongly in his final two games and began hitting consistently from the outside in those two games. It's hoped that he can develop into a useful player at the next level with time and some nice physical tools.

Though Bronny's contract with the South Bay Lakers is set to expire this autumn, he could make his NBA debut very soon if he continues to improve, which would enable him to help his father—possibly the greatest player in league history—realize a dream that generations have shared.

And with AD, his biggest fan, in the locker room, Bronny's adjustment to life as a professional basketball player might happen sooner than expected.

Whatever one's opinion of the younger James, in a few weeks he and his father will become the first father-son team to play together on an NBA team. It's sure to be a touching occasion. The elder James has frequently declared that one of his dreams has been to play alongside his son.

Before suffering a cardiac arrest, James was viewed by Jonathan Givony as the nation's most improved prospect and was predicted to be selected in the top ten of the 2024 NBA draft.

James made his collegiate debut for the Trojans on December 10, less than five months after suffering a cardiac arrest. He finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block off the bench.



James declared on Instagram on April 5, 2024, that he would use the transfer portal in addition to keeping his college eligibility to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

