WATCH: LeBron James Stuns NBA Fans With Viral No Look Pass Leading to Anthony Davis Dunk

On February 8, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant by donning their Black Mamba jerseys for their game against the Denver Nuggets.

This tribute coincided with the unveiling of a custom bronze statue of Bryant outside the Crypto.com Arena.

Kobe Bryant had a hand in designing the distinct Black Mamba jerseys himself, featuring a black, snakeskin-like texture, along with "LA 24" on the belt and Bryant's personal jersey numbers 8 and 24 on the shorts.

This is a significant tribute to the late basketball legend who joins the prestigious group of only seven Lakers players to be honored with a statue.

The tribute resonated deeply with Lakers fans and the entire basketball community, sparking a wave of emotion.

As the Lakers battled against Denver in their special Black Mamba uniform, the stadium pulsated with Bryant's spirit. In the final minutes of the game, chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" filled the air, encouraging the current Lakers squad.

During the game, LeBron James delivered an impressive performance with 25 points and 7 assists.

One particularly memorable moment saw James passing the ball without even looking at his target to Anthony Davis, a move that quickly went viral online. It's a testament to LeBron James' tactical brilliance during the game.

This isn't the first time that James has performed such incredible feats on the court. His history boasts moments like scoring a no-look three-pointer and making unforgettable passes through the legs of opponents like Luka Domcic.

Black Mamba Blues: Lakers' Loss to Nuggets in Iconic Jerseys

On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets crushed the Los Angeles Lakers' three-game winning streak, beating them with a score of 114-106.

Nikola Jokic, from the reigning NBA champion Nuggets, presented a powerful performance with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

This win marks their third straight victory and eighth in the past 10 games, kicking off a three-game road trip on a high note.

Even though the Nuggets squandered a 15-point lead during the second half, they maintained their lead and wrapped up the game with a 10-2 run.

The venue evoked past victories, as the Nuggets had twice conquered the Lakers here, earning a clean sweep in last May's Western Conference finals.

The Lakers' longest winning streak since the In-Season Tournament came to a halt in this first game following an upbeat six-game road tour.

Lakers' players Anthony Davis and LeBron James scored 32 and 25 points respectively. James also contributed with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Likewise, Austin Reaves had a good game with 15 points and 10 assists.

However, things took a negative turn for the Lakers post-trade deadline when they decided against any trades.

This decision was seemingly regretted when they severely lacked guards during the game. Star player D'Angelo Russell sat out due to soreness in his left knee, and Max Christie started instead.

Yet, Christie could only add seven points to the score before unfortunately spraining his right ankle just before halftime.

