Watch: LeBron James' wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri celebrate USA's win over Canada with Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Not only did LeBron James display his incredible basketball skills in Las Vegas, but he also created a family memory that went viral. The NBA player's spouse, Savannah, and their daughter, Zhuri, went to the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday to see Team USA’s exhibition match against Canada. Although the game was exciting, the post-game celebrations took center stage.

Ever the family man, LeBron James made sure his loved ones were in the spotlight for the big game. As they watched Team USA play extraordinarily, Savannah and Zhuri were sitting courtside, beaming with pride and enthusiasm. Though the excitement and anticipation were evident, nothing could match the euphoria that came after the last buzzer.

The arena burst into cheers as Team USA secured their win. Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" blasted over the speakers amid the yells and congratulations, creating the ideal atmosphere for a victorious party. Unable to resist the catchy beat, Savannah and Zhuri started a spontaneous dance that soon turned into the evening's high point.



WATCH: Savannah and Zhuri dancing on ‘Not like us’

Savannah and Zhuri won everyone over with their spontaneous dance to the hit song by Kendrick Lamar. Social media users shared the James family's celebration videos of their happy dance, as they waited for LeBron James to meet them on the court.

The video once posted on social media went viral and gained a lot of love, for the support shown by Lebron’s family towards him.

Support of family

The event also demonstrated the support that families can give athletes. LeBron's family has always encouraged him along the road, and this celebration was a beautiful remembrance of the happiness and affection that fueled his success. Rather than being solely focused on winning, Savannah and Zhuri's dance was a celebration of love, family, and good times.

Fans should anticipate more incredible on-and off-court moments as Team USA continues its adventure. LeBron James never fails to inspire and uplift, whether he's stomping the floor or spending tender moments with his family. The James family's Las Vegas celebration will go down in history as a memorable occasion that embodies the finest qualities that family and athletics can provide.

Their celebration was a viral sensation, but more importantly, it was a genuine display of love and support, highlighting the beautiful intersection of family and sports.



