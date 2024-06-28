Watch: LeBron James X Bronny James Resurfaced Commercial Goes Viral After 2024 NBA Draft

LeBron James and his son Bronny James have recently taken the internet by storm with a resurfaced commercial that has gone viral following the 2024 NBA Draft. The commercial, which stars LeBron in a Beats by Dre ad, features a 90-second ad spot where the duo engaged in an intense game of one-on-one.

However, the video which the NBA fans took as a latest drop, as it was evident in the comment section of the tweet where people were calling out the ad agencies of keeping the clip ready to drop right after the draft was over, was actually a video from the 2022 Beats by Dr Dre ad.

Back then, it all started when Nike signed Bronny to his first high school deal, and then Beats by Dre joined in, making LeBron their first athlete too. The ad showed LeBron and Bronny playing basketball together for 90 seconds, plus they slipped in a nod to Taco Tuesday, which fans loved.

At the time of the video first being out, Bronny was a high school basketball player, and was set to start his senior year at Sierra Canyon in California. He was ranked 41st in the class of 2023 and had been catching attention with his good play. Colleges like Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Memphis were interested in him, but with the Nike deal, he'll probably go to a Nike school. NBA fans really liked seeing LeBron and Bronny in the commercial, and it was a proud moment for LeBron too.

Why did Lakers draft Bronny James at no. 55?

The Los Angeles Lakers made the historic decision to draft Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft primarily to create a groundbreaking moment in NBA history. By bringing Bronny into the team alongside his father, LeBron James, the Lakers seized the opportunity to establish a unique father-son duo in the league.

Lakers' Vice President of Basketball Operations, Rob Pelinka, emphasized the team's tradition of monumental sports moments and expressed eagerness in witnessing this special chapter unfold within the Lakers organization.

Bronny James' journey to the Lakers was an outcome of a long-standing connection with the franchise, rooted in his father LeBron James' aspirations to share the court with his son. While initial statements hinted at playing their final seasons together, LeBron's evolving perspective shifted towards simply experiencing the court with Bronny, whether as teammates or opponents.

Despite critics questioning the selection of Bronny based on familial ties, the Lakers' commitment to making this dream a reality reflects a blend of personal ambitions, family narratives, and the franchise's penchant for embracing significant narratives that transcend the game.

