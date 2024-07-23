Watch: Leon Edwards Lands Perfect Basketball Trickshot With ‘Head Shot Dead’ Kick

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently made a perfect trickshot that immediately went viral. The British fighter landed the infamous kick in the Basketball court that had the MMA community shocked.

The prominent kickboxer had the chance to show his skills in a different sport and completely dominated it. He also hit his popular phrase after he landed the perfect trickshot that charmed fans.

Leon Edwards lands a perfect trickshot in the basketball court

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is one of the most skilled strikers in the division. He is known for the infamous head kick he landed on Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 that put his lights out.

The British fighter had the chance to showcase his skills once again, but on a Basketball court. Leon Edwards kicked a ball that perfectly landed in the hoop, having all his friends cheering for him.

Rocky uttered his most popular catchphrase, ‘headshot, dead’ after he nailed the trickshot. This was a line that became popular after he introduced it in the aforementioned Kamaru Usman bout.

This video shared by his manager Tim Simpson proves why Leon Edwards remains to be one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

Leon Edwards has another chance to show his worth at the upcoming UFC 304 title fight rematch against Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad will not make amends with Leon Edwards after the fight

UFC 304 is scheduled to be one of the best fight cards of 2024. Headlined by Leon Edwards, who defends his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad. The co-main event has Tom Aspinall fighting Curtis Blaydes in a rematch.

Leon’s first fight against Belal Muhammad ended in an unfortunate no-contest after the latter fell victim to an eye poke in the fight. Since then, both fighters have expressed their disdain for each other on multiple occasions.

Belal Muhammad recently claimed he would not make amends with Leon Edwards after the fight. When asked on potentially ending their rivalry, post-fight, Remember The Name did not feel the need to do so.

“Throw my mouthpiece at them, laugh at them, point, and maybe hop over the fence and jump on his brother,” said Belal Muhammad on things he could do after his potential victory against Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad refers to the infamous Khabib Nurmagomedov altercation with Conor McGregor’s team after he beat the Irishman.

Can Remember The Name snatch the belt from Leon Edwards in a potential upset victory?