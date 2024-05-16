WATCH: Lewis Hamilton Helps Broncos Release NFL Schedule By Hilariously Trying Food From Opponent Teams

The Denver Broncos took a unique approach to unveiling their 2024 NFL schedule by enlisting the help of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, a member of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group since 2022, played a central role in the team’s schedule release video. This reveal featured Hamilton trying foods associated with each team on Denver’s schedule, adding a twist to the announcement.

Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos for schedule unveiling

The video kicks off with Hamilton sampling carrots dipped in ranch dressing, representing the Broncos' opening game against the Indianapolis Colts. Initially skeptical, Hamilton expresses his distaste for the ranch, saying, “I’m not big on ranch. There’s no way that they’re eating carrots down there.”

However, after tasting the combination, he admits, “Actually, that is really banging,” and bursts into laughter.

The Broncos' choice to reveal their schedule through Hamilton's tasting journey follows a similar creative strategy used by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. The Colts had unveiled their opponents through dishes representing each city, setting a trend for unique and engaging schedule announcements.

Hamilton's taste buds take a trip across the NFL schedule

When discussing Denver’s Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hamilton amusingly inquires, “What is a yinzer?” Another highlight is his response to trying southern grits, associated with the Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Hamilton’s distaste is evident as he grimaces and says, “That is definitely the worst one. What the hell is that? The texture is so slimy ... that one really offended me.”

For the Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns, Hamilton humorously avoids eating dog treats, leaving them for his beloved bulldog, Roscoe.

On a more positive note, Hamilton thoroughly enjoys the avocado toast linked with the Los Angeles Chargers, who the Broncos face in Weeks 6 and 16. “This is bomb,” he enthusiastically declares.

Hamilton's expanding role beyond F1

Lewis Hamilton is not just a legend in the Formula 1 world, with seven championships and 103 race wins, but he has also expanded his career off the track. Joining the Walton-Penner ownership group of the Denver Broncos in 2022 marked a significant step in his ventures outside racing.

His involvement in the schedule release video underscores his active participation and influence within the Broncos organization.

With the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, Hamilton and the rest of the Formula 1 grid will be back in action. With Lando Norris’ maiden win in the last Grand Prix, the stage is set for high-octane racing.

