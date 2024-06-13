WATCH: Luka Doncic Sparks Controversy After Fouling Out and Flashing Money Sign at Referee in NBA Finals Game 3 Loss

The Boston Celtics secured a 106-99 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with a pivotal moment occurring just over four minutes before the end of the fourth quarter.

Mavericks' star player, Luka Doncic, was surprisingly his sixth foul and consequently ousted from the game. His absence derailed Dallas' late rebound attempt and Boston advanced their series lead to 3-0.

Aggrieved, the Dallas Mavericks guard demonstrated his annoyance by flashing the money sign - only the second occasion in his NBA career.

This was also the first time Doncic fouled this season, and the third time throughout his career, which led to critical viewpoints given he chose to attempt a charge on a three-pointer while holding five fouls. It was a gap that Celtics forward Jaylen Brown exploited, keeping the pressure on and compelling Doncic into a defensive choice.

The ensuing consequence was the sixth foul. Dallas challenged it and the play underwent a lengthy review, but the original call was confirmed.

Following the interpretation of the replay, referee Marc Davis announced that Doncic had not established a valid guarding position before Brown's advance. He stated there was no clear and conclusive evidence to overturn the original decision, hence the call on the court was maintained.

Despite lacking Doncic, the Mavericks strived to offset the Celtics' dominance, reducing their lead to a mere two points at 100-98 with 1:20 left. However, a crucial 20-foot jump shot by Brown restored the Celtics' four-point advantage, pushing the game into a two-possession scenario.

Advertisement

From there, Boston held their ground and continued to enhance their lead.

ALSO READ: Joel Embiid Trolls Bucks After Celtics Go 3–0 vs Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals; Viral Tweet Explained

Luka Doncic's foul trouble and frustration in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic was incredulous and agitated as his sixth foul was censured, and he proactively insisted the Dallas Mavericks' bench challenge the call.

Despite a replay review, the challenge ended in disappointment, pushing Doncic to the bench for the remaining 4 minutes, and 12 seconds of the game.

Completing 48 career playoff games without fouling out took a halt this game, with Doncic earning four foul calls in the fourth quarter alone.

When queried about the referee's judgments, he held his peace, stating, "We couldn't play physically. I don't want to say anything else."

Visibly frustrated with his six fouls in the NBA Finals, Doncic made a gesture of helplessness, adding "Come on, man. Be better than that." His discontentment wasn't solely due to the refereeing.

Advertisement

Though starting promisingly with a 13-point lead in the first quarter, securing five of his first seven shots, Doncic's offensive momentum waned for the rest of the game. He still finished the night with an impressive 27 points out of 27 shots.

Furthermore, the Celtics were relentless in their defensive pursuit of Doncic. He is reportedly grappling with a thoracic contusion from Game 1 and has been managing a sprained right knee for most of the season, which potentially exacerbated his challenges on the court.

ALSO READ: Why Is Kristaps Porzingis Not Playing Tonight? Celtics Star NBA Finals Injury Update Amid Game 3 Miss vs Mavs