Watch: Luka Doncic's 'Women's Steph Curry' Interview for Caitlin Clark Goes VIRAL After LeBron James' Tweet

In her first season in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark is having an incredible time. Her 31-point double-double against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky tonight was the newest gem in her crown. Star player LeBron James of the Lakers reacted strongly to Clark's 5-for-9 performance from beyond the arc.

King James' response to CC's performance was understandable given that the Fever defeated the Sky 101–80 in Chicago. Fans, however, were prompted by Bron's response to search for remarks made about Clark by other NBA players. Luka's response to CC's 41-point effort against Angel Reese's LSU in the Elite Eight matchup was one of the videos that made a comeback.

Doncic said, “That’s the women’s Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me.” For the rookie to the Fever, that is quite a high comparison. The 22-year-old is deserving of this honor because she has consistently shown her mettle on the basketball court and carried her team. Actually, Stephen Curry has commented on this analogy before.

According to Stephen A. Smith, who has stated this multiple times, Steph Curry is among the "greatest shooters that God has ever created." Fans can also witness his ability to carry his team on his back while taking the ball to the hoop and scoring from a distance in Caitlin's play. When Curry was interviewed by CBS News in March, he was asked if Clark was being compared to him. Steph criticized the comparison as unfair to Clark, pointing out that it obscures CC's "overall floor game."

"I feel like it nearly takes away from the rest of her game because she's such a good floor player and has a strong overall floor game—she's almost hitting triple-doubles every night." Curry went on to say that although Clark's shooting is her strongest suit, the other aspects of her game shouldn't be overlooked. "This is must-see TV because she has a superpower—her ability to shoot—but the rest of her game is equally polished."

A must-watch for the past ten or so years, Steph has been linked to the term "TV." Significantly, he gave Clark flowers, demonstrating the level of respect her game had already earned before she was invited to the WNBA.

