Watch: Malika Andrews Goes Viral for Composed Response to LA Earthquake During Live Broadcast

What could go wrong during a news broadcast? On a seemingly ordinary day in the bustling city of Los Angeles, an unexpected event shook the West Coast. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale rattled the ESPN studios during a live broadcast of NBA Today.

Amid the chaos and uncertainty, Malika Andrews, the show's host, displayed remarkable composure, earning widespread praise for her calm and composed response to the natural disaster.

The earthquake, while relatively moderate in magnitude, appeared much more intense as it reverberated through the live television broadcast, causing the camera and studio to visibly shake. Despite the visible unease, Andrews remained unfazed and handled the situation with a level of poise that is winning the internet now.

Acknowledging the earthquake's impact during NBA Today, Andrews briefly interrupted her interview with Rebecca Lobo to address the situation.

"So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe, everything shaking… everybody good? Alright, thank you so much for bearing with us through that. Our studio was shaking just a little bit," she calmly stated before ensuring the well-being of those behind the scenes and seamlessly steering the conversation back to Lobo.

Her composed response did not go unnoticed, with Lobo praising Andrews’ handling of the situation on social media. "I was stunned by both the earthquake and how Malika Andrews handled it like a boss. Wow," Lobo wrote, highlighting the awe-inspiring manner in which Andrews managed the unexpected disruption.

Taking to social media to provide an update and express gratitude to her crew, Andrews acknowledged the frightening experience in their LA studios and hailed her staff and crew for their composure throughout the episode.

Even ESPN analyst Tim Legler, situated in a different part of the studio, experienced the jolts caused by the earthquake. While Los Angeles had encountered a more intense earthquake the previous week, the uncertainty and potential danger of the situation were undeniably unsettling.

Andrews' steadfast demeanor in the face of the unexpected event deserves commendation, not just as a TV host but as a leader navigating a challenging and potentially hazardous situation.

