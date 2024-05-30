Watch: Mavericks Fan Goes Viral for Taunting Timberwolves Players on Their Way to Locker Room After Game 4

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves just barely escaped elimination, yet they faced a harsh, hostile crowd on enemy grounds. A video circulating on social media shows a Maverick fan trash-talking Timberwolves players as they retreated to their locker room post-game.

"In two days, you're going home!" the fan shouts, adding, "Karl-Anthony Towns, you're the zestiest player in the league!"

Thanks to a narrow victory in the fourth game, the Timberwolves managed to evade a sweep and set a Game 5 in motion on their home court. Anthony Edwards made a noticeable impact in this game, contributing 29 of the team's 105 points and being a hair's breadth away from a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 9 assists during his 40-minute stint on the court.

Despite this triumph, the Timberwolves will need to surmount a demanding uphill battle to keep their season alive.

Up until now, the Dallas Mavericks have been the main attraction of the playoffs, with their fans expressing strong belief in the team's potential to conclude the series and terminate the Timberwolves' season.

Player reactions to these provocations are clear in the video, where both Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards appear determined to disprove the taunting fans' assertions. Whether they can make it happen, however, remains to be seen.

Timberwolves face uphill battle ahead of pivotal Game 5

In NBA history, the teams with a 3-0 series lead always won, numbering 155-0. Simultaneously, few teams managed to enforce a Game 7. For Edwards and his team to consider a comeback, they need at least another two wins, with one victory at the American Airlines Center.

The Wolves' talent and depth, fused with motivation from Mavericks fans' trash talk, may provide a chance for the Timberwolves to stun everyone and spin the West's events.

In the playoffs, Anthony Edwards serves as the Wolves' leader with an average of 27.5 points per game. He displayed his best series performance in Game 4, securing 29 points and 10 rebounds. Concerning Minnesota, the Wolves defeated the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in a 7-game 2nd-round series. They also swept the first round against the Phoenix Suns.

However, at present, Mavs fans relish the current standings. They appear prepared to rattle Edwards upon his return to their city this season, armed with a myriad of audacious claims. For their good and the daring Mavericks fans, it's in their best interest to conclude this series quickly, or it might take a nasty turn.

