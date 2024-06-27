Watch: Max Verstappen Tries To Coach Lando Norris On Side-By-Side Racing Post Spanish GP

In the lively aftermath of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix, the post-race cooldown room turned into an impromptu talk show, humorously dubbed the "Unofficial Max Verstappen Podcast" by fans. Following his victory in Barcelona, Max Verstappen, alongside Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, engaged in a candid conversation that provided fans with a unique glimpse into their racing minds.

As the podium trio watched replays of the race's dramatic start, the discussion quickly shifted to race tactics. Lando Norris initiated the conversation by asking Verstappen, “George started on the mediums?” Verstappen confirmed, then pointed out a key tactical insight: “Yes. You don’t think that when we get alongside [each other], we also slow each other down?”

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris reflect on the start

Norris, always quick with a humorous remark, responded, “There’s plenty of space.” However, Verstappen reiterated his point, emphasizing, “Look at that. I think we slowed each other down.” This observation shed light on the strategic consideration that racing side by side can inadvertently reduce overall speed, a crucial detail in the high-stakes world of F1.

As the drivers continued to review the footage, Norris and Verstappen discussed the race's opening moments. “George had slipstream all the way…” Norris noted, acknowledging how Russell capitalized on their battle for the position. Verstappen concurred, adding, “We slowed each other down.”

Norris, maintaining his lighthearted tone, joked, “If I braked any later I’d be f***** over the barrier!” Verstappen agreed, saying, “Probably George as well.” Norris continued his jest, imagining Russell’s misfortune: “George upside-down in the gravel.”

Lewis Hamilton's take on the Race Start

Lewis Hamilton, watching the replays, reflected on his own race start. “That’s where I should have been. [Russell] was slow ahead of you,” he remarked. Verstappen acknowledged the fleeting nature of early-race opportunities, responding, “Yeah. But it’s just that one lap where you have a chance. Otherwise the tyres overheat.”

Norris chimed in with his experience on tire performance: “The first two laps, the tyres are unbelievable…” Verstappen agreed, noting the challenge of maintaining momentum: “Then you get stuck.”

Lando Norris' struggle and Max Verstappen's relief

Norris shared his difficulties during the medium tire stint, saying, “On the medium stint I struggled to get past for five laps. But as soon as I got past…” Verstappen, clearly relieved, gave a thumbs up and said, “That was great. I was like ‘thank you!’”

Hamilton reflected on his own race again, suggesting that a better start might have changed his outcome: “Maybe if I hadn’t had that s**** start, I don’t think there would've been as big a gap to you guys.”

The ‘Max Verstappen Podcast’ was wrapped up with him asking Hamilton about his pit strategy, “When did you pit, the first time. After George?” Before Hamilton could respond, the Sky cameras cut away, leaving fans eager for more insights from the podium trio.

The informal 'Max Verstappen Podcast' that the cooldown room has become is now a beloved feature of post-race coverage. Fans eagerly anticipate the candid conversations and tactical insights shared by the drivers. However, Verstappen is not a fan. He once remarked, "I don't even like podcasts!" talking about this phenomenon.

