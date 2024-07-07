Watch: McLaren’s Latest Clip Ft Emilia Clarke-Daenerys Targaryen Delivers The Game of Thrones Ending We All Wanted

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is one of the most iconic and entertaining races of the Formula One season. Many celebrities and public figures come to witness the race and meet their favorite driver. Emilia Clarke, star of the hit program Game of Thrones, was also sighted at the legendary track with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and in the McLaren paddock.

Emilia Clarke is a British actress best known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the famous television series. Clarke's performance as Targaryen gained her a large fan base in the United Kingdom and throughout the world. The actor was observed today at the McLaren facility, caressing the McLaren car.

McLaren shares cryptic post taking a shot at GOT makers

GOT had their fair share of mocking when they ended the show with a blatant ending leaving fans and pundits in shock with a poor adieu to the show. Taking a shot at that McLaren created a video with Emilia Clarke captioning, “The ending to @GameOfThrones we all wanted… “



With many fans around the world, it should not come as a surprise that GOT fans didn’t like the death of Daenerys Targaryen by the hand of another Lannister. So, McLaren came up with their own ending where Emilia Clarke is at least alive to see through the end.

In several intriguing ways, the Game of Thrones finale is connected to Westeros' historical history. Game of Thrones may have premiered seventeen years after Robert's Rebellion, but the show's tale truly began with Jaime gaining his title of "Kingslayer" by stabbing Aerys II in the back after the Mad King gave orders to burn down the city with wildfire.

That deed initiated all of the series' events, from Robert Baratheon succeeding to the Iron Throne to Daenerys and Viserys' exile in Essos and the Lannisters taking power in King's Landing.

Daenerys Targaryen's death brought the tale to full circle. Her Hand, a Lannister in both situations, betrayed her, just as her father had. Tywin Lannister led his army into King's Landing, and Tyrion Lannister snuck his brother in. Also, like her father, Daenerys' wildness was her undoing: her burning of King's Landing (which even ignited the wildfire caches Aerys had concealed all those years before) is what finally drove people away from her.

Jon Snow, one of Daenerys' most trusted supporters, leveraged that confidence to come near enough to stab her (as Aerys had done previously). It wasn't a popular decision among fans, especially given Daenerys' shaky path to becoming the Mad Queen.

Emilia Clarke also met Charles Leclerc

The actress was sighted today at the Ferrari garage, where she spoke with the team's top driver, Charles Leclerc. Ferrari and Leclerc looked to be her favorites, and she was cheering for them during her home Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix is the home event for three drivers on the grid: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris. Clarke, although being British, backed her buddy Leclerc's Ferrari rather than one of them. It's possible that the actor and Leclerc talked about the race and she wished him luck for Sunday's run.

