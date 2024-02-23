Lionel Messi never misses a chance to entertain his fans as he gave a successful kickstart to Inter Miami for the Major League Soccer 2024 season, guiding them to a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. Messi could have made it 3-0 but fell short as goalkeeper Zac MacMath successfully saved it in the 89th minute.

However, a video of Messi playing the inaugural contest of the Major League Season has been surfacing on social media, which is also the highlight of the match as Messi once again displayed his quirky skills on the field.

The incident highlighted in the clip happened in the 44th minute when after a goalkeeping error, Messi was able to get hold of the ball in the opposition area. After dribbling past a player with ease, he had to face an injured player who was lying down on the ground.

Proving why he is referred to as a legend, Messi chipped the ball over the injured player and gave the ball a powerful hit, which was blocked by a defender.

The first goal for Inter Miami came in the 39th minute when Robert Taylor was passed the ball by Messi, who then scored with his right foot after running to the right side of the penalty area as the ball went past MacMath to provide Inter Miami their first goal.

The lead was increased to 2-0 when in the 83rd minute, when Diego Gomez played a quick cross to gain a point for Inter-Miami after Messi passed him the ball.

There was a new addition to Miami’s squad as Suarez joined the club to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. “I knew I was going to face tough competition (in MLS). And Inter Miami, being one of the favourites for the title, we knew we were going to play always against full force,” said Suarez after the match was over.

Inter-Miami, who had a tough 2023 Major League Soccer season and even struggled during the preseason, will be looking forward to making a comeback by displaying some wonderful performances this season.

