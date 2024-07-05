Watch: Micah Parsons Chews Out Tom Brady for Poor Performance at Friendly 4th of July Beach Football Game

Tom Brady joined CJ Stroud, Travis Scott, and many other celebrities for a friendly beach football game. The 7x Super Bowl champion wasn’t up to the mark, resulting in his side’s narrow loss. 25-year-old linebacker Micah Parsons slammed Brady for his terrible performance.

The friendly game saw CJ Stroud's and Tom Brady’s teams clash. Brady, 46, was called out by his fellow players during the intense matchup. Quavo, Grant Williams, and Druski witnessed the game alongside Travis Scott.

Micah Parsons calls out Tom Brady

It all started with Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Brady’s pass was intercepted by Hamlin. CJ Stroud’s side scored owing to that error. It became the point of difference between the two sides. The Cowboys star Parsons couldn’t hold back after the move.

Parsons loudly blurted complaints about Tom Brady. He was furious that he had not been included despite being open for play. Fans were surprised by Hamlin’s presence in the party. He has played only five games for the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin couldn't play after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ playoff game against the Bengals. The viewers were not expecting him to pick off the NFL GOAT's throw. Some even joked about his presence at the star-studded party.

Michael Rubin’s fourth of July white party

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosts an annual celebration on the 4th of July every year. Hundreds of top-tier celebrities attend the party. People even offer donations to get an invite from the billionaire.

Over 350 celebrities, including actors, musicians, and athletes, attended the party this year. Rubin sent custom Travis Scott x George Condo sneakers to attendees of this year. The unique event brings stars from different fields together to celebrate the big day.

Rubin’s company collaborates with top sporting leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, Nascar, and MLB. Fanatics is valued at $31 billion. Michael owned some stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. He gave up the ownership to expand his empire into sports betting.

Michael Rubin is the co-founder of the REFORM alliance. The organization works for criminal justice reform. Rubin donates a significant amount of money to charities every year. His philanthropy has earned him more respect from celebrities and fans worldwide.

