Watch: Michael Jordan Goes Viral for Grooving to Saxophone Version of Iconic Chicago Bulls Intro Song

Legends like Michael Jordan need no introduction in the basketball world. The greatest icons continue to make headlines, even off the court. Recently, a video of Jordan enjoying a saxophone rendition of the Chicago Bulls' legendary intro song went viral.

‘Sirius’ by The Alan Parsons project has made headlines in the sports world. The few seconds were enough to showcase the iconic star's flexibility in learning and mastering new things!

The clip was captured at the French restaurant Bagatelle Mykonos in Greece showing Jordan smiling & tapping along as saxophonist Dimasax plays the familiar tune.

This moment sparked nostalgia for fans reminding them of the glory days when Jordan dominated the NBA with the Bulls. Not just that, take a look at the origin of the song.

Michael Jordan and the magic of "Sirius"

Fans might be wondering why "Sirius". It isn't just any song but holds a special place in NBA history. The instrumental track by The Alan Parsons Project was used to introduce the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup during the 90s period.

It was the time when Jordan led the team to six NBA championships. Jordan's recent reaction to the song highlights its lasting impact. In October 2023, he also enjoyed the tune at another event.

Such moments witness how deeply connected Jordan is to this piece of music. Jordan's career with the Bulls was nothing short of spectacular.

Over 15 seasons, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. His numerous accolades include six Finals MVPs, five MVP awards, and 14 NBA All-Star selections.

Sirius is more than a song and a soundtrack to Jordan's legendary journey. Here’s how the song originated.

The origin of the bulls' intro song

The story of how "Sirius" became the Bulls' intro song is as interesting as the tune itself. Tommy Edwards, the Bulls' public address announcer, and a former DJ, stumbled upon the idea.

During a visit to a local movie theater, Edwards heard the song and immediately thought it would be perfect for the Bulls' player introductions. “I told my wife, ‘I know this song. It’s 'Sirius' by The Alan Parsons Project,’” Edwards recalled in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago. “The more I listened to it, I thought, ‘This could be the Bulls’ song.’”

Edwards purchased the album, practiced the lineup announcements with the music, and realized it fit perfectly. “The intro had great parts that built excitement, and it worked amazingly,” Edwards explained. The Bulls players, including Michael Jordan, loved it right away. “The team embraced it immediately. Michael loved it.

It became our signature sound,” said Edwards. This decision added a unique flair to the Bulls' games, making every introduction memorable.

Michael Jordan's enjoyment of "Sirius," even years after his retirement, showcases the powerful connection between music and sports.

It reminds fans of a golden era in basketball and the timeless legacy of one of its greatest players.

