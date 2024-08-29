Watch: Michael Jordan's Dance Video With Wife Yvette From Vacation Goes Viral

It's uncommon to see Michael Jordan celebrate because he keeps his personal life private. Events and occasional European trips are the only exceptions to the couple's generally private lifestyle since he married Yvette Prieto in 2013. This time, the pair was sighted in Mykonos at the Bagatelle restaurant. Though the restaurant is famous for its French cuisine, the music got Michael Jordan on his feet.

MJ, wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts, showed his wife some dance moves. As the two danced with their arms encircling one another, Yvette, dressed in white, faced Jordan. However, Mike chose to turn around and dance with his wife while on vacation. She laughed and realized what was happening, throwing her arms around her husband as he started showing off.

Jordan and his wife were heading for a successful tropical getaway, judging by the wine, the weather, and the cigar. The dance steps were just a bonus. The video was posted to Courtside Buzz's Instagram page with the comment, "EVER SEEN A GOAT DANCE?"

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Mike and Yvette in Italy, Spain, and France a few weeks before their joyous dancing in Mykonos. The pair had a joyful dance in one of Capri's most well-known nightclubs. They enjoyed strolling along the beach and taking romantic boat rides around the seaside town of St Tropez.

It must be difficult to choose a favorite from an itinerary this extravagant, but Jordan's stay at the Bagatelle Mykonos might just win. The six-time NBA champion was later identified by the same saxophonist who helped Jordan groove in the video above. Maybe it was his movements or his 6'6" height. The performer took his shot and hit the famous "Sirius" opening for Jordan's table. In celebration of the occasion, even Michael Jackson clapped along and shook hands with the saxophonist.

The Alan Parsons Project song "Sirius" is often associated with Jordan. It was the Bulls' opening song when he was playing, and many fans from the 1990s still associate it with the team. The song "Sirius," which The Alan Parsons Project didn't get much money for the Bulls to use, is now widely recognized as Michael Jordan's theme song. Jordan and his spouse were in a similar circumstance in October 2023 when they heard the music at a restaurant.

Jordan is still very identifiable even after almost 20 years of retirement, and the adoration he receives everywhere he goes is evidence of his influence on basketball and society at large.

