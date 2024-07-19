Watch: Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Announces She Is Cancer Free 9 Months After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Isabella Strahan, daughter of the NFL legend Michael Strahan, has won her battle with brain cancer. The 19-year-old revealed she is now free from cancer on her YouTube channel. Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in 2023.

Isabella is a USC student who was hospitalised for a long time. She shared a positive update about her health after being discharged from the hospital. The journey wasn’t easy for Isabella. She had to go through multiple procedures, including brain surgery. But now, she’s back home and will soon continue with her daily routine.

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Strahan updates fans about her brain tumour

Isabella uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel on Thursday, July 18. It was the 27th blog in the series. The former Giants defensive end’s daughter titled the vlog Goodbye Hospital. In her 3-minute, 34-second video, Isabella revealed that her battle with cancer is over now. She recorded the episode at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

“Great scans, everything was clear. Cancer-free,” Isabella said. She added that everything is great, and she has no doctor appointments until October. Isabella is upset about leaving the hospital staff who assisted her with everything. “I miss my doctors already and everyone who has helped me,” she said, calling them nice.

Isabella said she feels like she is saddened today that she will not return for a while. She reasoned that she loved the doctors and the staff so much. The final scan was done one month after her last chemotherapy treatment. She had also posted the clip of her getting to ring the bell after her final session. Michael Strahan is over the moon following the news.

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Strahan’s journey to be cancer-free

Isabella met her favourite artist, Bryson Tiller, during her treatment. She couldn’t hold back her tears after meeting her hero. Tiller played some games with the teenager. They even built a Lego set together. “It's Bryson Tiller! You're my favourite person ever,” she said after meeting him. She said she doesn’t cry like that, but it was so nice to meet him.

“He flew in for you, for this," Michael Strahan told his daughter about the rapper. She shared the video of her interaction with Bryson Tiller on her vlog channel.

The USC student also made a TikTok video with the Tiller. They started dancing to Tiller’s song Let’ Em Know and the singer joined her from behind. “Man of my dreams #bestdayever," she captioned the TikTok video.

