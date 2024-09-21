Watch: Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson Roasting Each Other Over 1-on-1 Game Goes Viral

During The Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges performed live for an audience in Central Park. Currently playing for the New York Knicks, the longtime friends and former Villanova teammates teased each other with lighthearted banter, suggesting an exciting season.

In the most recent episode, Bridges wasted no time launching barbs at Brunson, establishing the tone for their lighthearted rivalry.

Bridges expressed his excitement about working with defensive mastermind OG Anunoby of the Knicks when questioned about it. He emphasized how exciting the team is to watch because it is full of strong defenders at every position.



Bridges playfully gave Brunson the side-eye while asserting his point, suggesting he wasn't quite the defensive guru. Not one to take a jab lightly, Brunson responded with a quick retort that led to a hilarious argument between the two teammates.

“I have busted your ass for years. Don’t do that. Don’t look at me like that. Best defender, my ass.” Brunson reacted.

“I packed you up the last time we played,” Bridges reacted. Brunson then interjected, “I’m 6’2 and you can’t guard me in the post.”

After their time at Villanova, Brunson and Bridges have faced each other in NBA games, such as those involving the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. They had a ton of game footage of one another, so they could easily get into in-depth video analysis. Furthermore, Brunson has an advantage in terms of winning in the playoffs.

In Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals, Brunson participated in the Dallas Mavericks' convincing 123-90 victory over Bridges' former team, the Phoenix Suns. This explains why Brunson felt so confident in his ability to defeat Bridges. Brunson even proposed that their one-on-one be streamed live.

“Like I said, you got a 6’8 ‘Defender’ that can’t guard a 6’2 player,” Jalen Brunson reiterated.

When Knicks star guard Brunson questioned Bridges' ability to defend him in the post, the crowd erupted in laughter. Without missing a beat, Bridges added to the amusing exchange by joking about Brunson's head's size in his response.

