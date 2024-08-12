WATCH: Mike Tyson Left Red-Faced by 16-Year-Old Daughter in Hilarious Viral Social Media Prank

Pranking Mike Tyson requires courage and the young Milan Tyson surely has enough of it. Going viral recently on the internet is the ‘Just Give Me My Money’ challenge. And Iron Mike’s 16-year-old tennis fanatic daughter could not find a more suitable way to prank the legendary boxer. In a recently surfaced video, Tyson was spotted participating in the trend and when the time came, the former knockout champion was left embarrassed.

For the uninitiated, the trend of ‘Just Give Me My Money’ involves gathering family members together. Then, each member is supposed to say the phrase, ‘Just Give Me My Money’ while the remaining members will clap. But the twist lies in the fact that when the person who is being pranked says the phrase, none of the family members claps. Surely enough, when the turn came for Mike Tyson, the clapping stopped, leaving Tyson red-faced.

However, soon after the video went viral, Milan Tyson posted an apology on social media. Regretting her decision to prank her dad, the 16-year-old stated, “@miketyson I am sorry but I love you though.” Meanwhile, Mike Tyson was also a part of a recent controversy involving the Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif. According to a viral post, Mike Tyson allegedly wanted to appear in a boxing match with the controversial Olympic boxer.

Khelif, who won the gold medal in Paris, was subjected to a huge controversy regarding her gender. It was found out that Khelif had earlier failed a gender eligibility test conducted by IBA. A Sportskeeda report further stated that the boxer suffered from DSD(Disorders of S*x Development). However, according to a clarification provided by Mike Tyson’s spokesperson to Reuters, the boxer does not have any plans to fight Imane Khelif.

Advertisement

In fact, Tyson is currently preparing himself to go one-on-one against Jake Paul on November, 14. As a matter of fact, the much-hyped Tyson vs Paul bout was initially expected to take place in July. Following a health complication, Tyson had to pull out of the fight. The mega-fight had garnered huge traffic from the moment it was announced. While Jake Paul has faced quite a lot of boxers, Mike Tyson will surely be the biggest name.

Moreover, the 31-year age gap between the two was also a cause of concern for many. While many opined that Tyson would prevail with his fast hands and powerful hooks, another section gave the benefit of the doubt to Paul for being younger. Thus, with the stakes at an all-time high, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the future.

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Mike Tyson