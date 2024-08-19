Watch: Mike Tyson Promises to Make Jake Paul ‘Run Like a Thief’ in Heated November Showdown

Can Mike Tyson, at 58, teach YouTube sensation Jake Paul a lesson in the boxing ring? That's the burning question as the legendary boxer promises to make Paul "run like a thief" in their heated November showdown. During a lively press conference in New York, the air crackled with tension.

Tyson, unfazed by critics questioning the prudence of the fight, flaunted his readiness. Meanwhile, Paul, never one to shy away from a verbal spar, threw barbs back, boasting about bringing Tyson into this high-profile matchup. With the fight set to stream worldwide on Netflix, both fighters are drawing battle lines not just in the ring but in the court of public opinion.

The November 15 showdown was originally slated for July 20, but Mike Tyson had to withdraw due to a health scare. The 58-year-old boxing icon suffered complications from an ulcer flare-up, forcing the bout to be postponed. This delay only fueled critics who argue that Tyson’s age and health make the fight risky, if not outright dangerous.

Yet, Tyson remains undeterred. At the press conference, he made it clear that he was in it for the challenge. “I’m doing this because I can. Who else can do it but me?” Tyson asserted, dismissing any doubts about his readiness. He added, “Let’s look at it, who else is he going to fight to make this happen? You just have to listen to the facts. We got a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived.”

Jake Paul wasn’t about to let Tyson’s comments slide without a response. With a smirk, he shot back, confidently stating that every fighter who underestimates him ends up on the canvas. Paul made it clear that he was the one who brought Tyson the deal with Netflix, emphasizing that he was the driving force behind the match.

Advertisement

“So you’re welcome, my son,” Paul added, promising to "discipline" Tyson like a father would a child. He then bluntly told Tyson to stop complaining, reminding him who made the fight possible. Jake Paul has been on a tear in the boxing world, with a 10-1 record since his debut in 2020. Most recently, he knocked out BKFC star Mike Perry in the sixth round , further solidifying his reputation as a force in the ring.

Despite the bravado, both men know what’s at stake. Tyson, ever the strategist, warned Paul to be in top condition, stressing that his health would depend on it. Paul, however, remained undeterred. He even mocked Tyson’s training methods, dismissing his Instagram videos as merely "cute" and labeling him a "mitt warrior."

Tyson wasn’t done, though. He made one final promise: “As soon as I catch this guy, he’s going to be running around. As soon as I catch this guy, it’s going to be totally over. He’s going to run like a thief.” Paul, ever the provocateur, responded, “Let’s meet in the middle.” Tyson simply replied, “Oh, that’s what I want.”

Advertisement

As the fight date approaches, the world will be watching to see if Tyson can back up his words or if Paul will once again prove his critics wrong. The stakes have never been higher, and both men are ready for the challenge.