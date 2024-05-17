Watch: Mike Tyson Reveals Watching 16-Year-Old Jake Paul Dancing Gave Him an Erection in Bizarre Presser

While everyone is excited or skeptical about the fight, Mike Tyson is making sure to be in the headlines. In the last press conference he warned Jake about "fighting for his life," in this one he... well this one was more of a confession than a warning.

July 20 is fast approaching and 57-year-old Mike Tyson is set to face 27-year-old Jake Paul. Set to unload in Texas, this is the battle of two generations and two different stories. But first, the verbal jabs take center stage.

Did Jake Paul wanted to kiss Mike Tyson?

AT&T Stadium can wait for the action. The press conference was good enough to be streamed on Netflix. From people calling this fight a "Gimmick" to Mike Tyson making a bizarre confession, this had it all. But yes, what's the confession you may ask?

This all began when Mike Tyson asked Jake Paul, "He wanted to kiss me?" Jake replied within seconds with a confession of his own and said just a word, "Indeed." Looks like their love turned into hatred for this fight.

This all began when Mike Tyson asked Jake Paul, "He wanted to kiss me?" Jake replied within seconds with a confession of his own and said just a word, "Indeed." Looks like their love turned into hatred for this fight.

Mike Tyson made it even weirder when he said, "That's alright that he said that cause I saw a picture of him dancing at 16 doing a dance on YouTube and for some reason I had an erection." This confession had the fans in shock as Mike followed it with a chuckle, but Jake had no reaction or response as such.

Press Conference highlights: Tyson and Paul exchange fiery remarks

During the Q&A segment of the press conference, things heated up between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. When asked how he stays motivated, Paul quipped, "Drinking Celsius." Tyson, however, was less patient with the questions, brusquely stating, "I can't answer these stupid questions, I'm ready to fight."

The tension rose when Tyson was asked about facing the "Disney kid." He didn't hold back, saying, "It was good while it lasted for Jake. You're fat, Jake." Paul, remaining unfazed, confidently retorted, "You're going to be seeing a lot of pictures of it, Mike." The fiery exchange showcased the animosity and determination of both fighters as they gear up for their highly anticipated bout.

What do you think? Will Tyson's experience prevail, or will "Fat" Paul’s determination surprise everyone?

