Watch: Mike Tyson Stunned by Kid’s Inappropriate ‘Body Count’ Question to Jake Paul at Press Conference

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faced off at a press conference for their July 20 showdown. The event, hosted by Ariel Helwani, had unexpected moments. What happens when a young fan surprises everyone? The kid, an aspiring boxer, asked Tyson and Paul some unusual questions.

He wanted to know who would be a better coach. Tyson confidently chose himself. Paul emphasized modern skills. But the mood changed quickly. The kid asked Paul about his "body count." Tyson was stunned. "Where's this kid's mother?" he asked. This unexpected moment left everyone in shock. It added a unique twist to the press conference.

Young boxer's question goes from legit to lewd

During the press conference, the young aspiring boxer stepped up to the mic and immediately caught everyone’s attention. He started with a straightforward question, “How do you compare boxers now and boxers from the 90s?”

Tyson responded confidently, "Me, definitely me." He highlighted the heart and bravery of fighters from his time. Paul, representing the new generation, countered, "Older fighters have more heart and balls, and aren't afraid. But I think the newer fighters have more skill and technique and are sharper. So that's why I will be a better coach."

Then, the mood shifted dramatically. The kid asked Paul, “So, you think he has bigger balls, who do you think has got a higher body count? What’s your body count, Jake?”

Paul, in shock, could barely respond. Before he could say anything, Tyson interjected, “Where’s this kid’s mother?” The room was stunned. Both fighters managed to laugh it off, but the unexpected question had clearly taken them by surprise. In the same press conference, Mike warned Jake Paul about the fight.

Is Mike Tyson going to shake the sports world, again?

At 57 years old, Mike Tyson is ready to prove he's still a great fighter. Speaking at New York City's Apollo Theater, Tyson shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight against Jake Paul, who is 30 years his junior. “I really like Jake a lot, but once he's in that ring, he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be,” Tyson said.

The bout will take place in Arlington, Texas, at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. It will be contested over eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves, and the outcome will be included in both fighters' professional records. Tyson requested the shorter rounds, believing they would lead to greater action.

Addressing critics, Tyson said, “The people who said that wish they were up here. No one else can do it. We’re friends, but in that ring, we’re not going to be friends.” Tyson didn't hesitate to fight Paul, calling it a "no-brainer." He added, “I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing it now.”

Now this is a fight you won’t want to miss. Will Tyson’s experience and power triumph, or will Paul’s youth and technique prevail? What are your predictions for this historic showdown? Let us know in the comment section.

