WATCH: Mikel Arteta Hilariously Blames Lionel Messi And Bayern Munich For Arsenal's Failures In The UCL

Before the disappointing first Round of 16 loss of Arsenal against Porto, Arsenal’s Manager Mikel Arteta recalled the times when they lost in the UCL Round of 16 blaming Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich. As a player, Arteta was an essential player of an Arsenal side that was eliminated in the last 16 in each of his five seasons at the club, including the year before his 2011 entrance and the year after his 2016 retirement, for a total of seven consecutive first knockout round exits.

Mikel Arteta recalled playing against Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. When asked whether there was a mental block to overcome in the past, he said, “Yeah, and someone called Messi and Bayern Munich as well – this competition is where it is, individual quality.”

He spoke on how important preparation is and added, “It's extremely important because sometimes it comes down to details, you are through or you are out, and you have to be really prepared and you need your players at their best when the occasion arises, and for sure, we're going to need that."

Even though Arsenal defeated Messi's Barcelona 2-1 at home in 2011, the megastar dominated at Camp Nou, inspiring a 4-3 aggregate win. Barcelona won again in 2016, with Messi scoring three times over two legs to help the Catalans advance 5-1 overall.

AC Milan (2012) and Monaco (2015) also defeated Arsenal in the last 16, while Bayern eliminated Arsenal at the same stage three times in 2013, 2014, and 2017.

The latter marked the start of a six-year absence from the Champions League owing to a slump that began during Arsene Wenger's final years at the club and was not reversed until eventually staging a Premier League championship contenders in 2022/23, finishing second.

Now, Arsenal will host Porto at the Emirates in little under three weeks, with their UEFA Champions League hopes hanging in the balance after Wenderson Galeno struck a spectacular stoppage-time winner.

Mikel Arteta's team dominated possession for much of the game, but Porto remained dangerous throughout, and with the tie deep in stoppage time, Galeno stole a victory for the hosts.

