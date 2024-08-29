Watch: MLB Announcer Cracks Co-Hosts by Accidentally Asking Them if They Would Like to Have ‘Threes*Me’ Live on Air

Sean McDonough, Lou Merloni, and Will Flemming were in the broadcast booth for Boston's Wednesday night game versus the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. At the top of the sixth inning, Flemming casually said that he'd enjoy another invitation to the Boston Golf Club. And then, with a single phrase, "threes*me," he derailed the show.

"How about a little threesome?" "This booth, we could do some damage," Flemming offered. But before he could finish his idea, the booth was filled with hysterical laughing.

Officially, there were 11 seconds of hysterical laughter caused by Flemming's unsuccessful pitch to McDonough and Merloni to join him in a threes*me.

"On the golf course, I mean," the Red Sox commentator said with a laugh before attempting to return the focus to baseball. "0-2 to Ernie Clement."

The camaraderie in the Red Sox radio booth was off the charts Wednesday night, but unfortunately for Flemming, it is unlikely to cross over to the golf course. Flemming may not be the finest golfer, judging by their talk in the fifth inning.

Also Read: ‘Stick to Basketball’: Stephen A Smith Told to Stay Away From MLB by Fans After Embarrassing Aaron Judge-Juan Soto Mix-Up

There were no takers for his first request for another invitation to the Boston Golf Club, and the "threesome" offer did not appear to sway anyone's mind. Nonetheless, it made for a good chuckle.

Advertisement

After a five-match losing streak Red Sox won 3-0 against Blue Jayz. It included a doubleheader makeup loss to the Blue Jays, giving the Red Sox, who were in the middle of the pack, a starting place to build some late-season momentum. Brayan Bello, a right-hander, contributed to that endeavor with a strong performance on the mound.

Bello provided the bare minimum of run support (Boston scored once in the opening inning) while holding the Blue Jays to two hits on offense. The 25-year-old outperformed Toronto's Chris Bassitt, who limited the Red Sox to one run in 6 2/3 innings pitched, by lifting Boston and giving the bullpen a break.

While Bello was pitching, the Blue Jays went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left two runners stranded on the basepaths, never threatening to tie the game at 1-0.

Lights-out pitching remained the theme for the Red Sox from start to finish, as right-handed closer Kenley Jansen held Toronto scoreless with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, giving the 36-year-old his 25th save of the season and securing a chance for Boston to win the series over the Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The Red Sox can win their third game in a row before embarking on a six-game road trip to Detroit and New York.

