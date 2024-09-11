WATCH: Mysterious Woman Caress Aaron Rodgers’s Injured Foot in First-Look of QB’s Netflix Documentary

Netflix will release a new documentary series titled "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" on December 17, 2024. The three-episode series delves into the life of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field, highlighting his recovery journey after an Achilles injury cut short his debut season with the Jets following only four plays.

On Monday, September 9, a sneak peek of *Aaron Rodgers: Enigma* showed the quarterback aboard a private plane, resting his injured leg on a mystery woman's lap.

Rodgers had previously been linked to model Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Although they never confirmed their relationship, the two were last seen together at an Ed Sheeran concert in June 2023.

Rodgers returned to the field on Monday when the Jets faced the San Francisco 49ers during Monday Night Football. “I can play better,” Rodgers said after completing 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

“We expect greatness when we step on the field,” Rodgers commented after the game. “There were moments that felt really good, but we couldn’t sustain them. Those three-and-outs really hurt us, but I think a lot is fixable. That's good for the coaches but frustrating for the players.”

Religion of Sports, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films produced the documentary to offer an in-depth exploration of Rodgers' personal and professional challenges, including his efforts to make a comeback after his injury. The series delves into the complexities of his life, providing insights into his mindset and the support he received throughout his recovery.

In his first game back on September 9, 2024, the New York Jets played against the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately, the Jets lost 32-19. Rodgers completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, before being substituted in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, he threw his first touchdown pass in over 600 days.

Rodgers' injury and recovery have garnered significant attention, especially given the high expectations for the Jets this season. His performance will be under close scrutiny as he strives to lead the team to success after a challenging previous season.

