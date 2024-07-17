Watch: NASCAR Sensation Josh Berry to Race with Caitlin Clark Painted on His Ford Mustang at Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Series rising star Josh Berry will be arriving at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in style, racing a vehicle with a distinctive Caitlin Clark-themed livery. During the Brickyard 400, the Indiana Fever rookie and 2024 WNBA All-Star will be prominently featured on the hood of the No. 4 car, which is sponsored by Panini America.

This unique partnership resulted with Caitlin Clark, an outstanding collegiate athlete from Iowa, signing an endorsement contract with Panini America in March. The "Caitlin Clark Collection," a trading card collection honoring her remarkable career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, was just introduced by Panini, the official trading card supplier of NASCAR.

WATCH: The unveiling of the car

Stewart-Haas Racing unveiled the vehicle with a unique wrap in a video, showcasing the meticulous attention to detail that went into the design. Panini America, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Berry's partnership is a shining example of how sports marketing and fan connection may complement one another.

The senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations at Panini America, Jason Howarth, stated, "We are thrilled to be working with Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing, starting at the Brickyard 400." This further exemplifies the long-standing and fruitful partnership between Panini America and NASCAR. We've enjoyed watching Josh this season, and we're excited for some fantastic finishes in the second half."

Josh Berry's season so far

During his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Berry has established himself as a prominent figure. With 386 points, he presently holds the 21st position in the series standings after two top-five and four top-10 performances in 21 races. His act has garnered notice, and the car with a Caitlin Clark theme is anticipated to capture even more interest in the Brickyard 400.

Caitlin Clark might not be able to see her themed automobile in action, which is unfortunate. The Brickyard 400 is on Sunday, and Clark will play in the WNBA All-Star Game the next day as a member of Team WNBA. Despite her busy schedule, Clark's endorsement deal with Panini America highlights a significant convergence between the WNBA and NASCAR and highlights her growing prominence in the sports business.

This collaboration serves as an example of the innovative marketing strategies currently employed in sports. By featuring a well-known WNBA player on a NASCAR vehicle, Panini America and Stewart-Haas Racing are both promoting diversity and cross-sport support while reaching out to a range of fan demographics. As Berry begins his season, the car with a Caitlin Clark motif will serve as a reminder of the dynamic and ever evolving world of sports endorsements and fan participation.

Fans of Caitlin Clark and NASCAR fans alike can anticipate an exciting event at the Brickyard 400 that will show how sports collaborations can bring together various athletic domains and provide spectators unique experiences.

