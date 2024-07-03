WATCH: Nate Diaz Recalls Hilarious Moment When He Ran Into Dana White While He Was Too High

Nate Diaz recalls encountering Dana White in an elevator whilst he was high on w***. The Stockton native narrates a trippy anecdote where he ran into the president of the UFC during the early days of fighting.

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz is known for his love of cannabis. The fighter is often witnessed smoking in interviews and media appearances. There were times when the Stockton Slugger smoked prior to fighting tough opponents.

Nate Diaz recalls running into Dana White whilst he was high

UFC president Dana White and Nate Diaz are known to share a great relationship. With the Stockton Slugger being one of the biggest stars in the organization, it is no surprise that the 54-year-old CEO has taken a liking toward the contender.

Prior to forming a relationship with Dana White, a young Nate Diaz ran into the president whilst he was high. In an interview with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, the Stockton native did a tell-all.

Nate Diaz’s brother reportedly suffered a loss in the specific fight. After being handed ‘w*** cookies’ by Nick Diaz’s girlfriend, the contenders could not handle it. The Stockton Slugger claimed he was scared after consuming too much of it.

They soon got into the elevator and encountered Dana White, who greeted them. As they were too spaced out due to the w***, Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz had forgotten the floor they were supposed to get off at.

After realizing the fact, the people in the elevator supposedly cracked up at them. Nate Diaz revealed that they were intoxicated for a while due to said cookies, up until they got on an airplane to go back home.

Nate Diaz reveals he suffered an injury during the first Jorge Masvidal fight

Nate Diaz is scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal in a much-anticipated boxing fight. Their first fight at UFC 244 for the BMF championship belt was one of the best fights of 2019. However, the Stockton Slugger was forced to stop fighting due to an injury sustained amidst fighting.

The cut above the eye was far from the only injury that Nate Diaz suffered. In a recent interview, the American welterweight revealed he was hurt going into the fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

“I tore my meniscus two weeks before I fought him,” said Nate Diaz. However, he claimed he did not realize it until way later. The Stockton Slugger somehow pushed through the fight and had his moments.

Nate Diaz claimed he does not pull out of fights until it is a serious injury. Although it is uncommon, meniscus tears on some occasions require surgery. The Stockton Slugger fought Jorge Masvidal regardless of the said injury.

Although he lost the first fight, Nate Diaz predicts to knock out Jorge Masvidal in the upcoming boxing match. Fans are excited to witness the original BMF contenders go head-to-head in the long-awaited rematch.