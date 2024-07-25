Watch: NFL Star Says He Believes In Joe Hendry In Incredible Video Gone Viral

People outside professional wrestling are seemingly believing in Joe Hendry now. The TNA star's popularity has reached the NFL. Recently, the running back for the New Orleans Saints, Jamaal Williams, was seen singing Joe Henry's music in a social media post during their practice session.

Jamaal Williams, who previously played for the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, was attending the practice session, but he was already singing Joe Hendry's catchphrase.

ALSO READ: Joe Hendry Gives Big Update On His TNA Contract Expiry Amid Rumors Of Joining WWE Officially

Seeing the camera the 29-year-old stopped and said, " Hey, you wanna know my new thing? I found out; this is in my head. . Say his name, and he appears; I believe in Joe Hendry". Additionally, he added that he would hope that the video goes to everyone's algorithm.

Joe Hendry recently debuted in NXT

TNA and WWE NXT have been working together for the past few months, opening the forbidden door that was closed during the Vince McMahon era. Now, TNA's top stars make regular appearances on WWE's developmental brand led by Shawn Michaels.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace surprised the WWE fans, challenging the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez. Likewise, the flamboyant Joe Hendry made his NXT debut, representing TNA on June 18, 2024.

Hendry participated in a battle royal match and later appeared in a tag team match with Trick Williams against Shawn Spears and Ethan Page.

Advertisement

Although he is still a TNA wrestler and has been with Impact talent since 2022. His growing popularity suggests that WWE might have big plans for Joe Hendry once his contract with TNA expires.

The reason behind Joe Hendry's popularity

Joe Hendry is a multi-talented individual, excelling beyond the squared circle of professional wrestling. Before stepping into the ring, he was a musician. With his experience as a singer, he has blended music into his wrestling career.

Joe Hendry’s catchphrase, which is also part of his theme song, is performed by the wrestler himself. The theme song is captivating and hooks the audience. Moreover, the 36-year-old’s background in singing makes him exceptional with a microphone.

In addition to his catchy music and remarkable speaking skills, Joe Hendry is a top performer in the ring. Fans have witnessed his talent during his recent appearances on WWE's developmental brand.

Hendry’s strong athletic background has contributed to his success in the ring. He holds a black belt in Judo and has an impressive record in amateur wrestling, having represented his native Scotland in the Commonwealth Games 2018.

Advertisement