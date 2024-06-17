Watch: Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanović's Dance Video From Serbian Concert Goes Viral

The NBA offseason is always enjoyable for Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Jokic was seen celebrating his first championship win after being spotted partying in Serbia multiple times last summer. Jokic hasn't let the Nuggets' postseason elimination in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves stop him from having a good time this summer.

Jokic is seen partying in a few different videos that have already surfaced in recent weeks; the most recent one features another Serbian NBA center. Jokic gained notoriety for dancing with another Serbian big man after being spotted with eight-year NBA veteran Boban Marjanovic.

Marjanovic and Jokic are adored by the fans

Most people agree that Marjanovic is the most likable player in the whole NBA. Being a really kind person, Marjanovic keeps getting called up to the NBA, even though he isn't expected to contribute much on the court because everyone adores him. This holds true for coworkers, supporters, employees, and anybody else who comes into contact with Marjanovic—he is genuinely unique.

As he has become the best player in the world, Jokic's personality has truly won over NBA fans in recent years, making him one of the more likable NBA stars. Jokic's competitive nature and desire to be the best team player possible stem from his lack of self-importance, which is a major part of his greatness.

Jokic is the reigning MVP

Jokic received the MVP award, and it was the right choice. The Serbian was at the top of his game as he propelled the Denver Nuggets through the season. However, his dream of a back-to-back NBA title vanished when they were beaten in 7 games by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

