Watch: Nikola Jokić’s Confused Face Goes VIRAL as Team Serbia’s Equipment Manager Forgets His Jersey

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić found himself at the center of a pre-game dilemma during Tuesday's pre-Olympics exhibition contest against Australia. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player's jersey was nowhere to be found, causing a brief frenzy before the game.

Nikola Jokić's confused face goes viral after finding his jersey missing

As the Serbian team geared up for the highly-anticipated match, Jokić's puzzled expression said it all - something was amiss. With the jersey missing from its usual spot on the bench, confusion set in, leading to a quick realization that Jokić's jersey had been left behind.

The pre-game blunder happened moments before all the players were getting ready in the team jerseys. While the rest of his mates were getting suited up for the line-up, it was Joker's awkwardly confused face that went viral.

However, the responsibility fell on the equipment manager, who had to sprint back to the locker room to frantically search for the crucial missing piece of attire. The momentary chaos and Jokić's bewildered face quickly became a viral sensation, showcasing the lighter side of the high-stakes basketball world.

Despite the amusing pre-game mishap, Jokić eventually donned his jersey, and the game proceeded as planned. However, even Jokić's remarkable 14-point, 14-rebound performance was not enough to secure victory for Serbia, as Australia emerged victorious with an 84-73 win.

Serbia tastes loss in Paris Olympic warm-up game against Australia

Serbia tasted defeat in the Paris Olympic warm-up game against Australia, led by the inspired Patty Mills. The veteran guard, who will celebrate his 36th birthday the day after the gold medal final, showcased a stellar performance, delivering a remarkable 28-point haul that propelled the Boomers to an impressive 84-73 victory over NBA superstar Nikola Jokić's Serbian squad.

With key contributions from Dante Exum and Josh Giddey, Australia's dynamic play on both ends of the court proved too much for their opponents to handle.

Despite a resilient showing from Serbia, featuring a solid performance from three-time NBA MVP Jokić and Filip Petrusev, the Boomers' collective effort and sharp execution under pressure ultimately secured the win. Head coach Brian Goorjian's strategic lineup, mirrored from their encouraging loss to Team USA, set the tone for an intense and closely contested battle.

Mills, who had struggled with his shot in the previous game, found his rhythm early on, setting the pace for Australia's strong start and maintaining a steady hand during crucial stages of the game.

