Watch: Not Michael Jordan, Rookie LeBron James Named THIS Player as His NBA GOAT

Michael Jordan undoubtedly has more votes in the NBA GOAT debate. While some might look at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson, LeBron James had his choice for the debate when he was still starting his NBA career.

An old video recently resurfaced on Reddit where LeBron was seen joyfully naming someone as his pick in ‘the greatest of all time’ list, who went on to have beef with the Los Angeles Laker star.

Who did rookie LeBron James pick as his NBA Goat?

During his rookie years, LeBron James feared none. When he was still evolving in the grand arenas of pro basketball, he also had a fascination to overcome his stature and rule the NBA. In the video, young LeBron James was asked about ‘who is the best player in the NBA.’

Young LeBron did not take much time to think as he straight away said, “KG (Kevin Garnett), the Big Ticket.” However, this might look unobvious as of now given James’ later composition with Kevin Garnett, he had his preferences when everything was good between the two.





However, Bron was right. KG, often known as ‘The Big Ticket,’ is undoubtedly one of the best players in NBA history. During the late '90s and early '00s, Garnett displayed a level of versatility rarely seen among big men, excelling in playmaking and ball-handling, skills that have become increasingly valuable in the modern NBA.

Kevin Garnett was underrated

Kevin Garnett's impact on the game of basketball cannot be understated, yet he often seems to be underrated in historical discussions of the sport's greatest players. His role as one of the league's first positionless stars highlights his pioneering influence in revolutionizing the power forward position.

During his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Garnett displayed unprecedented playmaking abilities for a big man, averaging an impressive 4.5 assists per game over his first 12 years in the league. His statistical achievements, including a breathtaking 2003-04 season in which he posted a remarkable 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game, underscore his exceptional talent and versatility.

In today's NBA, with its emphasis on multi-talented big men, Garnett's impact would undoubtedly be even more pronounced as an innovator and a true trailblazer for the game.

His ferocious defensive capabilities, coupled with his shot-blocking and steal instincts, propelled him to earn the Defensive Player of the Year honor in his inaugural season with the Boston Celtics in 2007-08. Throughout his six years in Boston, Garnett's leadership and defensive mastery played a pivotal role in the team's consistent prominence in defensive efficiency rankings.

His numerous career milestones, including All-Star selections, defensive accolades, and statistical rankings, are the few to place him among the game's elite. Despite the stellar achievements throughout his 21-season career, it's evident that Garnett's loyalty to Minnesota early in his career has been a double-edged sword, potentially limiting the extent of his accolades.

