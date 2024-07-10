Watch: Novak Djokovic Abruptly Ends Interview After Repeated Questions About Wimbledon Crowd

Following his Round of 16 win over Holger Rune at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic expressed frustration with the crowd. During his post-match interview, the 37-year-old Serbian tennis star confronted Wimbledon fans. Especially for what he perceived as booing.

Although it might have been a misunderstanding, it was akin to the famous Boo-Urns gag. After the match, Djokovic abruptly ended an interview with the BBC. As he was repeatedly questioned about the crowd's behavior, he walked out of the conversation. He snapped after being asked if the perceived disrespect motivated him to play better.

Novak Djokovic walks out of interview over Wimbledon crowd topic

Djokovic made it clear that he had no regrets about his reaction. Djokovic asked, “Do you have any questions other than the crowd?” He continued, “I mean, are you focused only on that, or are there any questions about the match, or is it solely focused on that?”

When the reporter attempted to reference the situation again, Djokovic cut him off, insisting, “This is the third question already. I said what I had to say.”

The interview turned awkward as Djokovic eventually allowed a few comments about his upcoming quarterfinal opponent, Alex De Minaur of Australia, before deciding to end the interview abruptly. This capped an already tense evening, with Djokovic's behavior echoing that of a wrestling persona.

During the match, the crowd's support for the Danish player, Holger Rune, made Djokovic feel like he was up against a hostile audience. Comparing it to Rocky Balboa's fight against Ivan Drago in Russia in the movie Rocky IV, he addressed the crowd pointedly after his win.

Advertisement

“To all the fans that have respect and that stayed here tonight: thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it,” Djokovic said. “And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player—in this case, me—have a goooood night. Gooooood night. Gooooood night. Very gooooood night.”

A bit more into Novak Djokovic’s short interview

Djokovic, currently the world’s second-ranked player, reiterated his resilience and experience on the tour. “Listen, I’ve been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It’s fine. It’s fine. It’s OK,” Djokovic said.

Also read: Tom Brady Congratulates Lewis Hamilton on ‘Amazing’ 9th British GP Win After Three-Year Drought

He continued, “I focus on the respectful people, that have respect, that paid (for) a ticket to watch tonight — and love tennis. And appreciate the players and the effort that the players put in here.”

Advertisement

Djokovic's next challenge is against De Minaur on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if the crowd will have a change of heart similar to that in Rocky IV. Djokovic now stands as the highest remaining seed in the field after top-seed Janik Sinner was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

Let us know in the comments what you think about his reaction.