WATCH: Novak Djokovic reveals he learnt THIS important practice from Roger Federer

In the world of Tennis, Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer is one of the most popular rivalries. For as long as they were in the league, both of them gave each other great competition. In a book called “The Roger Federer Effect”, there's an interview with Djokovic's ex-coach Marián Vajda. In the book, Marián Vajda talked about how there's always tension between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

However, as Roger retired from the sport, the two started to become friends. According to Marián, Djokovic and Roger have always respected each other, despite their considerable competitive distance. But that's a long time ago. Now Djokovic and Roger are more than just good friends. In fact, in an interview with ESPL, Djokovic revealed how he learned a lot from Roger, including a special practice.

Novak Djokovic revealed the one practice he learned from Roger that helped him shape his career

Novak Djokovic was recently on Episode 9 of McEnroe's Places, which is hosted by John McEnroe in collaboration with ESPN. During a conversation with John McEnroe, Djokovic talked about how Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have really shaped his career and helped him become the player he is now.

Talking about Roger, Djokovic revealed one important thing he learned from Roger. In this context, Djokovic said, "One thing that I learned from Federer is how to organise my schedule and to be able to peek at the grand signs." Moreover, he also added, “He was one of the first players to really take the scheduling preparation to a different level.”

Djokovic also mentioned how he used to take notes and observe Rogers really closely. Talking about the same, Djokovic told John McEnroe, “I was inspired by that and I was making notes and with my team and I was, I was taking a lot from that, from that scheduling and observing him and his team and how he has gone about it.”

Lastly, he also appreciated Roger’s help and said “And so thanks, Roger.” It’s truly beautiful to see the two players respect and talk so highly about each other. That’s what true sportsmanship is all about.

