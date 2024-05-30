Watch: Old Video of Bills Mafia’s Reaction to Josh Allen’s Draft Pick Resurfaces

Josh Allen was first drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and has been their starting quarterback ever since. Recently, an old video resurfaced on social media showing the reactions of Bills fans to Josh's induction into the team.

Initially, most NFL and Bills fans were not supportive of making Josh the Bills' quarterback. They were skeptical about his ability to lead the team. Although his best has yet to come, he has improved immensely season after season.

How Fans Reacted to Josh Allen's Entry into the Bills

Josh did not have a spectacular record in college football. At Juco Reedley College, he completed only 49% of his passes, while at Wyoming, he completed only 56% of his throws. So when he was inducted into the Buffalo Bills, he became a punching bag for the NFL world. Many called him a "parody of an NFL prospect." Troy Aikman once said that it would be hard to imagine him improving his accuracy. NBC's editor made fun of him, saying Roger Staubach was more accurate, even at age 76. Draft hipsters wrote him off as just another tall dude with a rifle arm and little else to offer.

Watch the video:

As most NFL analysts were brutal about Josh’s performance at the college level, fans were also unhappy with his induction. In the video that resurfaced on the social media platform “X,” fans can be seen expressing their disappointment with the Bills' choice. Fans were screaming “Noooooo, F*ckkkk” as the announcement was made that Josh Allen had been inducted as the rookie quarterback. The level of frustration of fans is evident as one fan just puts his head down after the announcement.

Josh Allen: The Sole Hope of the Bills

Since the 2018 draft, a lot has changed for the Bills and the perception of Josh Allen leading the team. Now, he has become the sole hope for the Bills to regain their dominance in the NFL. As a rookie, Allen rushed for 631 yards and 8 touchdowns. However, he has significantly improved, and last season he threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns. Since the 2020 season, the Bills have won the AFC East championship four consecutive times.

Now, the Bills are building their team around Josh, unloading veterans, and opting for younger players. However, Josh still needs to perfect his game in areas like decision-making and avoiding unnecessary gambles. It will be interesting to see whether he becomes what Patrick Mahomes is for the Kansas City Chiefs or Tom Brady was for the New England Patriots.

