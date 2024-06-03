WATCH: Old Video Shows Randy Orton Confronting Fan for Inappropriately Touching Female Star

Being a professional wrestler is no different from being a Hollywood celebrity. Occasionally, in public settings, these stars find themselves surrounded by their admirers. Although it's natural for fans to become highly enthusiastic around their favorite stars, there are occasions when this excitement can lead to situations where personal boundaries are crossed.

There have been several accounts where a wrestler has had an uncomfortable experience with fans, not to mention even getting attacked by them. In one such instance, Randy Orton once put a fan in place after he touched a female wrestler during a public appearance.

Resurfaced video shows Randy Orton warning a fan for touching Kelly Kelly

Randy Orton is perhaps one of the most revered WWE wrestlers on the roster. Besides carving out a legendary wrestling career, Orton is also known for his no-nonsense demeanor.

In a resurfaced video, Randy Orton gave a fan a piece of his mind after catching him inappropriately touching Kelly Kelly during a public appearance. In the video, Orton visibly seems appalled by the actions of the fan.

However, the Apex Predator didn't let it slide as he walked right up to the fan and told him off. The footage appears to be from 2011, a year that coincided with one of Randy Orton's reigns as the World Heavyweight Champion. It's also worth noting that Randy Orton and Kelly Kelly were rumored to be dating at the time.

Nonetheless, being the gentleman he is, Randy Orton oozed class by being protective of Kelly Kelly. At present, the 14-time World Champion is healing from a knee injury he suffered at The King and Queen of the Ring special event in Saudi Arabia.

As for Kelly Kelly, the former Divas Champion parted ways with WWE in 2012 but has made sporadic appearances since her exit.

Randy Orton was once attacked by a fan during live event

In 2013, Randy Orton was a part of a live event in Cape Town, South Africa. The Viper faced off against Big E in a match. After the game, as Orton climbed the turnbuckle to strike his signature pose, a rogue fan, clearly out of his mind, delivered a low blow to Orton. After the impact, Orton fell from the turnbuckle before getting back on his feet.

As Orton approached the fan to subdue him, security escorted him out of the ring. That said, there are countless stories about wrestlers getting attacked by fans. WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall said it best: “Fans are allowed to cheer and boo, but you're not allowed to touch wrestlers.” Yet some fans cross the line.

These incidents are a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of fans and the potential dangers wrestlers face outside the ring.