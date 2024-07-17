Watch: Olivia Dunne Left Spellbound By Beau Paul Skenes’ Stellar Performance At MLB All-Star Game

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are currently in Arlington, Texas for the MLB All-Star Game where the American baseball pitcher was making his debut in the game. Dunne, as always, was with her beau, cheering him on at the field and offering him unwavering support.

Moreover, after watching Skenes' outstanding performance in the game, the 21-year-old gymnast was left stunned. Unable to process what she had just seen, she was amazed by the Pirates' rookie's form. Read on to learn more!

Olivia Dunne stunned by beau Paul Skenes’ amazing form at the MLB All-Star Game

Paul Skenes had a great form at the MLB All-Star Game where he threw seven pitches at 98.2 mph. Meanwhile, Dunne was constantly supporting her boyfriend throughout the game. She even wore a National League jersey over a black T-shirt that has "Skenes" written in gold.

At one moment, when Skenes was having a tough time on the pitch, Dunne cheered for him while sitting in the stand. Not only that but after watching his amazing performance throughout, Dunne had several other good things to say about her beau. She admitted that her brain couldn’t process what she witnessed.

Moreover, when Skenes finished his All-Star Game inning, Dunne was once again seen cheering for him while giving him a standing ovation. Check out the video below:

It is important to note that when the announcement of Skenes’ selection for the MLB All-Star game was made, Dunne even surprised him with a wonderful celebration to cherish the moment.

Besides, just a day before the event, the social media influencer walked the red carpet with Skenes at Globe Life Field. She wore a glittering silver gown while her partner donned an all-white outfit.

Later, during an interview on the carpet, she revealed that the 22-year-old pitcher is not only a great baseball player but also a great person.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes made an appearance at the MLB's most popular event

On July 15, the power couple made an appearance at MLB’s Home Run Derby competition. Although Skenes was not participating in the event, Dunne couldn’t stop herself from supporting him.

She chose to wear a customized tank top, featuring a printed cowboy boot with Skenes’ name on it. That says it all! Dunne is the perfect partner, consistently standing by her partner's side through thick and thin.

