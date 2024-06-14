Watch: Olivia Dunne seen showing off her flipping skills in bikini

Olivia Dunne can demonstrate her abilities in a variety of settings outside the gymnastics floor. The former LSU Tigers star gymnast headed to the beach this week to demonstrate her flipping abilities.

Olivia Dunne performs some crazy flips

Dunne, a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, looked lovely and relaxed as she performed the amazing flip on the beach.

She wrote, "yk what time of year it is:) #beachnastics #gymnastics #nj," on TikTok.



Dunne, who is dating No. 1 overall MLB prospect Paul Skenes, is enjoying an outstanding year. She has officially joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue family, appearing for the magazine for the second time. SI Swimsuit is thrilled to have her in the family.

They shared, “A gymnast since the age of 3, Dunne recently helped lead LSU Gymnastics to its first national championship in program history. The senior is one of the highest-paid female athletes in college sports today, making more than seven figures in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.”

They further added, “In June 2023, she created the Livvy Fund, using her NIL success to help other female student-athletes at LSU partner with brands and secure their own deals. Dunne returns to the SI Swimsuit issue for the second consecutive year in 2024.”

Olivia Dunne recently announced the return of "Beachnastics”

Olivia Dunne has officially confirmed the return of 'Beachnastics,' a popular event that blends gymnastics with seashore activities. Fans and players alike can expect a unique combination of athleticism and summer spirits as the event returns. The national title-winning gymnast made the revelation on Wednesday night. The TikTok video was created to support the occasion.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne has been spotted at MLB games for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Olivia Dunne, a 21-year-old gymnastics star, has regularly expressed her appreciation for Skenes, notably in a TikTok video taken during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition event. Her public displays of gratitude demonstrate her true admiration for Skenes, which endears her to her supporters.

Olivia Dunne has also commented about Skenes' positive impact on both her athletic career and personal growth. She recognizes his vital influence in motivating and encouraging her progress in many areas of her life.

The first overall choice in the 2023 MLB Draft struck out eight batters in five innings in Pittsburgh's 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite allowing two home runs and three runs. Skenes fought his way out of a bases-loaded jam and ended a threat in the fifth inning.

