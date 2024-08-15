Watch: Olympian Silver Medalist Chinese Gymnast Zhou Yaqin Resumes Daughter Duties by Working in Her Parents’ Restaurant

Zhou Yaqin recently returned home after her fabulous outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, right after this feat, she didn’t choose to go on vacation mode but instead opted to help her parents run the restaurant that they owned.

The Chinese gymnast resumed her daughter's duties and offered her help, as noticed and appreciated by her fans in the latest video clip. She was seen serving food to the customers in the restaurant, which is located on Furong Road of Nanyue District in Hengyang City, Hunan Province.

An X user quickly took to the platform to share the video of Yaqin working hard in the restaurant and wrote, “Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin? After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation. Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents.”

Watch the video below:

It is important to note that Yaqin won her maiden Olympic medal at the recently concluded multi-sports event. She led the qualification round in the women's balance beam with a score of 14.866, surpassing Simone Biles from the USA and Rebeca Andrade from Brazil. Then, she scored 14.100 in the final, only to earn a silver medal.

Furthermore, when she was awarded the medal alongside gold medalist Alice D’Amato and bronze medalist Manila Esposito, a moment from the celebration took rounds on the internet. There is a tradition where Olympic winners usually bite their medals while also giving poses for the cameras.

While the other two winners playfully bit the medals during that time, the 18-year-old gymnast was a little confused about the same. Nonetheless, she still emulated the gesture and quickly captured the hearts of many fans with her innocent charm.

For the unversed, Zhou Yaqin began gymnastics in Hengyang when she was three years old. She played for the Hunan Province club in her junior career. Her achievements include finishing sixth at the 2019 Chinese Championships, winning the gold medal with the team at the 2019 Olympic Hopes Cup, and securing a gold medal with a score of 15.066 on the balance beam at the Chinese Individual Championships.

Meanwhile, her senior gymnastics career saw her winning the gold medal on the balance beam at the 2021 National Games of China, finishing fourth on the balance beam at the 2022 Chinese Championships, and securing another gold medal on the floor exercise at the 2023 Chinese Championships.

