Watch: Orioles’ James McCann Continues to Play Despite Getting Bloodied by 95-Mph Fastball to the Face

During the July 29 game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, Orioles catcher James McCann was severely hurt. The player experienced a frightening incident when he was struck in the face by a fastball.

In the first inning, Blue Jays rookie pitcher Yariel Rodriguez threw a 95-mph fastball. Instantly, the ball hit McCann in the head. It knocked off his helmet and clipped his face. McCann immediately dropped to the ground. He was clutching his nose and was examined at the plate by head athletic trainer Brian Ebel.

James McCann's Toughness Shines After 95-MPH Fastball

Despite bleeding from his nose, McCann attempted to head to first base. However, he was directed to the dugout by Orioles manager Brandon Hyde for further medical attention. This brief delay allowed Toronto manager John Schneider to remove Rodriguez from the game. They gave Toronto pitcher Brandon Eisert time to warm up.

After receiving treatment, McCann managed to stop the bleeding. He returned to the field as a runner on first base. His determination and resilience were evident later in the game. Especially when he received a standing ovation from the crowd. The crowd cheered for him when he went up to bat in the third inning.

Manager Brandon Hyde later confirmed that McCann did not suffer any head trauma or eye injuries. However, he suspected McCann might have a broken nose. Hyde emphasized McCann's toughness, noting how the catcher remained dazed. Not only that, he is strong but also brave enough to continue playing despite the bleeding.

Advertisement

Following the Orioles' 11-5 victory over the Blue Jays, McCann spoke to The Baltimore Banner about the incident. He expressed his pride in being able to stay on the field. Especially to continue playing despite the initial shock and fear.

McCann described the experience as feeling like a strong punch. He admitted that the swelling made it difficult to see clearly. However, his primary concern was stopping the bleeding so he could remain in the game.

James McCann's strong attitude is being praised by his mentors and fellow mates

Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells expressed his admiration for McCann’s toughness on social media. He stated that McCann's resilience had earned his utmost respect. Wells described McCann as the toughest player he had ever met. He also highlighted the catcher's ability to continue playing despite the injury.

Also read: Reyes Moronta Cause of Death: How Did 31-Year-Old Former MLB Pitcher Die?

Advertisement

McCann's ability to return to the game and continue playing showcased his resilience and dedication. This earned him respect and admiration from teammates and fans alike.