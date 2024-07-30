Watch: Paddy Pimblett Reacts To Belal Muhammad Dethroning Leon Edwards As Welterweight Champ At UFC 304

Belal Muhammad is the new UFC welterweight champion. The American contender walked into enemy territory to dethrone Leon Edwards and left the crowd in silence. Among the thousands of disappointed fans, lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett was one of them.

On his YouTube channel, Pimblett uploaded a video of his UFC 304 journey. Towards the end, Paddy reacted to the main event, which left him disappointed. The Englishman was not happy to witness Belal Muhammad becoming the new champion.

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett put on a spectacular performance over the weekend. The Englishman defeated his opponent, King Green, via a first round submission. The fans in attendance cheered for Baddy as he took the victory in breathtaking fashion.

However, the fighter was not much of a happy camper backstage. Upon witnessing Belal Muhammad beating fellow Englishman Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett was devastated. He and his team’s reaction to Remember The Name’s victory was posted on his YouTube channel.

As Belal Muhammad was announced as the new welterweight champion, Paddy Pimblett shook his head. “Most boring champion ever,” said Baddy to his teammates. It seems like the Englishman preferred to have Leon Edwards as the champion rather than Bully B.

Paddy Pimblett’s victory over King Green was impressive. After Baddy was highly doubted by fans , his performance took them down a notch. In his post fight interview, the Englishman called out Renato Moicano as his potential opponent in the future.

Paddy Pimblett was surprised by King Green’s performance at UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett is known for fighting with a heavy wrestling style. His Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt is an indication of how good the Englishman is. He is also a good striker who has had successful knockout victories throughout his career.

Throughout the buildup to this fight, King Green’s striking was highly applauded. The fighter’s previously successful exchanges had fans predicting that he would dominate Paddy Pimblett in the striking department.

Fighters who go against Paddy Pimblett do not shoot for the takedown due to his dominant history on the ground. However, rather than striking, King Green took the fight to the ground, where the Englishman is at his best.

Prior to the fight, King predicted that he would be successful in grappling exchanges against Baddy. In the post fight press conference, Paddy Pimblett claimed he was surprised that Green shot for a takedown.

“I was surprised he shot in at all,” said Paddy Pimblett. The fighter praised Green for the striking exchanges in his resume. He also revealed how he was underestimated going into the fight because he looks like a ‘14-year old girl.’