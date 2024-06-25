Watch: Panthers Fans Boo Connor McDavid After Oilers' Star Named Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP Over Sergei Bobrovsky

Florida Panthers supporters are outraged with what happened at the Stanley Cup final! The freshly crowned 2024 NHL champions defeated the Oilers 2-1 on Monday to claim the franchise's first title.

Most crucially, the Panthers fended off a comeback attempt by the Oilers, who forced Game 7 after trailing 3-1, poised to turn the tables on Paul Maurice's Panthers.

Florida did the job, and Panthers goalkeeper, Sergei Bobrovsky, appeared to be a lock for the Conn Smythe Award for outstanding NHL player in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He made 23 saves to preserve the Game 7 victory and is regarded as a veteran on the club.

Panthers fans booed Connor McDavid

According to the broadcast, Bobrovsky is only the fourth goalkeeper in history to allow one goal or fewer in each of the series-clinching games this postseason. To the amazement of everyone at Amerant Bank Arena, Edmonton's Connor McDavid received the Conn Smythe Trophy.

As the Conn Smythe Trophy awaited McDavid, the home crowd yelled Bobrovsky's name. The Oilers star did not arrive on the ice to claim his prize. Fans booed the selection, opposing a player from the losing team earning the Conn Smythe.

He became the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy while playing for the losing side in the Stanley Cup final.

Did Connor McDavid have the caser to win the MVP award?

Certainly, after scoring eight goals between Games 4 and 5 to spark Edmonton's comeback and totaling 34 assists, eight goals, and 42 points this postseason. Edmonton won Game 6 5-1, despite the fact that McDavid did not score. He also went scoreless in Game 7.

Florida has bragging rights as the finest hockey team, but they are now left wondering whether one of their own was overlooked for the Conn Smythe. In Monday night's game, everything was on the line. Edmonton had the potential to continue its comeback and win its first Canadian championship since Montreal in 1993.

Florida had the potential to give its city its first hockey championship ever by playing at home in Sunrise (FL). It was a historic 'backs against the wall' moment for Florida, which had several long-overdue title contenders, including Bobrovsky and Kyle Okposo. On Monday, the latter played his 1,092nd game.

Florida began the scoring in the opening period. Evan Rodrigues' shot ricocheted into the net off the tip of Carter Verhaeghe's stick, resulting in a Panthers goal. Mattias Janmark answered swiftly for the Edmonton Oilers, tied the game minutes after Verhaeghe's goal on a great assist from Cody Ceci.

Janmark scored the Oilers' fifth breakaway goal against Sergei Bobrovsky in this series. Florida's highest-paid player, Sam Reinhart, was largely inactive throughout the series until Game 7, when he scored the game-winning goal in the second period. He broke an eight-game scoreless skid to put the Panthers up, 2-1 for a win.

