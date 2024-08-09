A Delta Airlines flight carrying Carolina Panthers players and staff veered off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday morning.

The team was returning from their preseason opener against the New England Patriots when their aircraft encountered trouble upon landing.

Delta Flight Skids-off Runway Carrying Carolina Panther Players

Delta Flight 8860, carrying 188 passengers including an unspecified number of Panthers players, touched down at approximately 2:35 AM local time after departing from Providence, Rhode Island.

What should have been a routine arrival quickly turned into a tense situation as the plane's right main landing gear left the taxiway.

Witnesses at the airport reported seeing emergency vehicles racing towards the aircraft moments after it went off course.

The sight of flashing lights and first responders converging on the scene undoubtedly sent a wave of concern through passengers and onlookers alike.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, Delta Airlines confirmed that all 188 passengers aboard the flight emerged unscathed.

In a statement, the airline said, "The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival."

Airport personnel acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all on board.

Approximately an hour after the initial incident, airport crews brought stairs to the taxiway, allowing passengers to disembark safely.

Advertisement

They were then transported to the terminal by bus.

A Delta spokesperson addressed the situation, stating, "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The airline's prompt response and successful evacuation of all passengers without injury showed their emergency protocols and the professionalism of the flight crew.

Carolina Panthers’ loss to the New England Patriots

The runway incident caps off a disappointing 24 hours for the Carolina Panthers.

Just hours earlier, the team had suffered a 17-3 defeat to the New England Patriots in their first preseason game.

Little did they know that their journey home would prove to be even more challenging than the game itself.

This event marks an inauspicious start to the Panthers' 2024 campaign, following a difficult 2023 season where the team struggled both on and off the field.

Remarkably, this was not the only aviation-related incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that night.

Hours earlier, an American Airlines flight from Tampa Bay encountered severe turbulence before landing safely in Charlotte.

Advertisement

Four flight attendants were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, though no passengers were injured in that event.

As the Panthers regroup from this unsettling experience, the focus will inevitably shift back to their on-field performance and preparations for the upcoming NFL season.

ALSO READ: Watch: Retired Panthers Legend Roberto Luongo Eats Pasta From Stanley Cup