Watch: Pascal Siakam Accidentally Thanks Raptors After Inking New Deal With Pacers in Hilarious Blooper

Pascal Siakam spent the first seven and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, and it's clear those memories are still fresh in his mind.

The All-Star big man spoke to reporters on Monday after officially signing his new contract extension with the Indiana Pacers. During the press conference, Siakam had a funny slip-up. While trying to thank the Pacers, he accidentally said, “I want to thank the Raptors” instead.

READ MORE: Has Stephen Curry Ever Played in the Olympics? Find Out

Pascal Siakam mistakenly thanks the Raptors during his extension presser with the Pacers

In an indeed funny mistake, Siakam thanked the Toronto Raptors, his former NBA team, for his new contract before quickly correcting himself and acknowledging the Pacers for their belief in him.

Despite signing a significant four-year extension with the Pacers this offseason, the two-time All-Star is still getting used to his new team and surroundings, even as the Pacers reached the conference finals.

It was an innocent slip, but it's still an entertaining clip to watch. For Toronto fans who miss Siakam, this is a chance to hear him mention the Raptors once more as he embarks on a new journey with Indiana.

Siakam quickly corrected himself and said, “The Pacers organization.” But it’s still a moment the 30-year-old former All-NBA player probably wishes he could take back.

Advertisement

READ MORE: How Long Did Michael Jordan Play Baseball and What Was His Batting Average?

Siakam Pascal’s slip-up is understandable, as he’ll always have a special place for Toronto in his heart

In fairness to Siakam, the Raptors were his only NBA home until his trade to the Pacers last January. Siakam was drafted by Toronto in the first round (27th overall) in 2016. He developed into a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA honoree, and a starter on the Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA championship.

Those days are now behind Siakam, and he’s being generously rewarded to move forward in Indiana. Siakam, who averaged 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Pacers last season, is now committed to the team through 2028 with a new four-year, $189.5 million max extension.

The Pacers are also coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2014 and recently added a former No. 2 overall pick in free agency.

Advertisement

Two days after his trade to the Indiana Pacers earlier this year, Pascal Siakam thanked Toronto and Raptors fans in a letter for the Players’ Tribune.

The then 29-year-old forward spent the first seven years of his career in Toronto and was a key part of the team’s 2019 NBA championship. Drafted 27th overall in 2016 as a developmental project, Siakam finished his Raptors career ranked in the franchise's top five for games played, points, rebounds, and assists.

Siakam expressed that despite trade rumors, Toronto was the only place he wanted to be. Even after the move, Siakam said Toronto will always be his home, no matter where he plays.

He said he’ll always be a part of this community. That’s what he meant about putting roots down, it isn’t just, “You know, ‘Oh I have a house in Toronto.’” It’s where he lives, Siakam emphasized. “This isn’t ‘thanks for the memories,’ then I go someplace else,” Even though, basketball could take him all over the world. But like he said: This is home.

Advertisement

“And I’m Toronto forever," he concluded.